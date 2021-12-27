What was inside a 130-year-old time capsule under Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue? Not what they were looking for.

The publish date of Burgwyn’s book, 1889, suggests that this time capsule was placed, perhaps quietly, by the pedestal’s builders, when it was half complete in either 1889 or 1890.

The conservators discovered the artifacts were damp, victims of condensation. There was a crack at the bottom of the box, allowing water and air to seep in. And the 40-degree temperature swing in the past six days didn’t help.

Sue Donovan, a paper conservator from the University of Virginia, slowly picked apart the papers, careful not to damage them. Chelsea Blake examined the coin, which began to tarnish after it was exposed to the air.

This was normal work for the conservators. Except this time, there were 25 or so members of the media watching.

“I’ve never worked with this many reporters watching me,” Blake said.

The conservators will place some of the items in the freezer to keep mold from growing on them. They separated the papers in hopes of drying them out. It could take days for them to completely understand what they have and what it means, Northam said.