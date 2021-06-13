Wheeler, Calhoun graduate from RCC's first Emergency Medical Science AAS Bridge Program

WENTWORTH — Ashlyn Wheeler and Zack Calhoun, two Rockingham County EMS part-time paramedics, recently graduated from Rockingham Community College’s first Emergency Medical Science AAS Bridge Program.
“The Emergency Medical Science Bridge Program was a pathway for our certified, but non-degree paramedics to use their education as an advanced provider to earn an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) Degree in Emergency Medical Science,’’ said their boss Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.
“We are very proud of these employees and encourage others to follow in their tracks.”
