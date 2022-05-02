Which Broadway shows are coming to Greensboro in 2022-23?

GREENSBORO — "Pretty Woman: The Musical." "Jagged Little Pill." "Cats." "The Book of Mormon."

"Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations." "Beetlejuice." "Disney's Frozen."

After a record-breaking first season, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and city officials recently revealed a second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.

The "Dare to Dream" season will be sponsored by First Bank — the series' first sponsor — and will be called First Bank Broadway.

It will feature seven shows, up from six this season.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced the 2022-23 seven-musical lineup to other city, Tanger Center and First Bank dignitaries, donors and supporters during a gathering at the $93 million venue at 300 N. Elm St.

The Tanger Center partners with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management to bring the touring Broadway lineup.

Bringing that lineup wouldn't be possible without the two companies, said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex that runs the Tanger Center.

Broadway shows are part of the venue's live entertainment that also includes concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family fare.

"Since opening in September of 2021, the Tanger Center has hosted a diverse lineup of entertainment of 153 events, drawing 276,698 patrons to downtown Greensboro," Brown said. "We can’t wait to build on that success."

Well before the Tanger Center opened, a consultant's report said that the market here could handle six shows a year, five of them being on a weekend and maybe one or two a week long, said Lynn Singleton, PFM president.

"So you really played above your weight," Singleton said to crowd laughter.

Although Broadway partners might have had some initial doubts, "Our reality has exceeded our dream," Singleton said.

Tanger Center officials had announced the first Broadway season nearly three years ago. It had been expected to start in May 2020.

But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment worldwide.

The 3,023-seat performing arts center finally opened Sept. 2, the result of a partnership between the city of Greensboro and private donors.

The first Broadway season attracted 17,414 series subscribers — plus single-seat buyers — to shows "Wicked," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Mean Girls."

That anchor of season ticket subscribers encourages Nederlander "to bring us great programming," Brown said in an interview. "Great programming is going to keep our 17,000 if not grow it."

The Tanger Center announced that "Disney's The Lion King" from Feb. 23 to March 6 grossed more than $3.6 million at the box office, and entertained nearly 46,000 theatergoers during 16 performances.

It also broke the venue’s records for one-week attendance and top gross for one week.

It ended the week with attendance of 23,040 and a gross of $1,958,506.

It also generated an economic benefit of nearly $12 million to the city from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff, based on a Touring Broadway League report.

Other shows have generated spending as well. Restaurants as distant as Natty Greene's Downtown, six blocks away, "feel the impact of all these people coming to our downtown," Brown said.

This first season's sixth and final show, "Mean Girls," will come to the Tanger Center from Sept. 13 to 18.

Before the second season begins, the megahit “Hamilton” made its Triad premiere, although not as part of the Broadway series from April 6-24.

"'Hamilton' is bulletproof and you’ll do great for three weeks," Singleton said. "And we’ll segue into next year."

The Tanger Center also has exceeded budget expectations, Brown said. He expects it to be on the plus side when the fiscal year ends June 30.

The second season will open on Oct. 25 with "Pretty Woman: The Musical." It will conclude in June with "Disney's Frozen."

Depending on the day and seat location, season subscription prices will range from $266 for rear third-level seating, to $1,200 for President's Club seats.

During the current season, subscription prices ranged from $264 to $1,000. Seating charts can be found at tangercenter.com/events/seating-charts.

Current Broadway season seat members have first access to seats by renewing their current subscriptions by May 4 at FirstBankBroadway.com and clicking on “Renew Season Seats.”

The public on-sale for Broadway season memberships will be at 10 a.m. June 6 at FirstBankBroadway.com.