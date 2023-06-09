EDEN – A man with ties to both Morehead and Rockingham County was recently named the new head wrestling coach for the Panthers this week.

Kyler Whicker, a former triple-sport high school varsity star player, accepted the Morehead job recently vacated by Paul Biggs.

After three years at Morehead, Whicker transferred to Rockingham as a senior where he graduated in 2018. He then played tight end at Emory & Henry through 2022 prior to embarking on a teaching and coaching career.

At Morehead, Whicker played baseball, football and wrestled and was a key member of the 2016 state championship wrestling team in the 152 classification.

He was a Mid-State All Conference selection as a senior football player at Rockingham where he was also a starter for the Cougars on the diamond.

Athletics has always been the core in Whicker’s world and he said the lessons he learned through sports have shaped him in a positive way. Being a part of Morehead’s championship team was particularly special for the new coach.

“It’s hard to put into words. Just the atmosphere of it all and seeing all of your hard work come true. To win a state championship was really unbelievable,” said Whicker.

He said earning the opportunity to play collegiality was also something he is particularly proud of.

“It really feels good because I have played sports my whole life. I always dreamed of playing a college sport and because of all of the hard work it took to get there and see it come true was really special to me and my family, so it felt really good,” Whicker said.

Just 23 years old, Whicker already has some valuable coaching experience under his belt. He was the Rockingham Middle School head wrestling coach for the last two seasons where he led the Jaguars to an undefeated record and a conference title in 2023.

In addition, he was a linebackers coach for the Rockingham County varsity football team last year working on the staff under the guidance of Cougars head coach Brad Baker.

Baker said bringing Whicker on board was a no-brainer.

“When I got word that he had finished school (college) – he was actually working at the middle school. I called him immediately. I said ‘look, we don’t have an open spot, but I want you on our staff.’ It worked out. This day and age, guys move around. He was a full-time coach for us last year and did an incredible job. The thing that stands out to me with him is that he is a kid-magnet. Our guys just want to be around him. He’s confident in his ability and does a great job with our guys and he’s someone they look up to,” Baker said.

Whicker believes his experience coaching at the middle school level, as well as his time working with the football team has prepared him for the job he is facing and embracing.

“I think it helps a lot because the hardest thing in middle school is getting kids to love the sport and I think I did a really good job with that. I think if I can get middle school kids to love the sport then I think I can get the high school guys to love it as well and compete to their full-potential,” Whicker said.

Although a young coach at just 23 years old, Whicker believes his life-long dedication to playing multiple sports, in addition to his college football experience, has prepared him for the Morehead job where excellence is expected.

Whicker’s degree in human performance at Emory & Henry also highlight’s his qualifications.

“I feel that I can really relate to the kids as compared to being an older coach, but it can also be a downfall because they might think of me more as a friend, but my goal is to coach them to a state championship. That’s always what is expected,” Whicker said.

Although he’s losing a trusted assistant, Baker said Whicker has earned his stripes and is ready to take on the challenge of being a head coach.

“His senior year he was our team MVP. You couldn’t ask for more out of a player. He played offense. He played defense. He played special teams. He literally did not come off of the field some games. He truly did not get a break and that’s just the mentality that he carries which kind of fed the mentality of the players that we had that year. I’m extremely happy for him because he deserves it,” said Baker.

Whicker will be a constant presence in the building at Morehead High School since he will also teach science in addition to his duties as the wrestling coach.

Morehead Athletics Director Jon Blackwell said he feels he’s got a guy that will devote himself to maintaining the Panthers championship wrestling tradition given Whicker knows first-hand what it takes to win a title.

“I was fortunate enough to be here when he came through. He was a hard-nosed athlete that competed on every play. He came through our wrestling program and competed with some great athletes. He played college football, so he knows what it takes to get to the next level regardless of the sport. I think he is a good pickup for us,” Blackwell said.