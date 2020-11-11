Whiskey Foxtrot members have found inspiration during COVID lockdown

Foster: I’ve always wanted to do a Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn duet with somebody, karaoke, maybe with Seth.

Cardille: I go for showtunes I guess. I got two daughters, and one of my favorite things to do whenever they’re having a heated discussion and one of them says something that’s a song lyric, I might go, “It’s a loooovellly dayyy.” And it annoys them to no end.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

Williams: Once in Love Valley, there was a fellow who swung a girl around and she went headfirst into the monitor, took out Brad’s pedalboard. He gave her a twirl and she just kept on going.

Cardille: They just didn’t get the idea of centrifugal force or the gravity of what was about to happen. Inertia took over, and she rolled right over the top of the monitor and right into my feet and pedalboard.

Williams: Did they offer to pay for that?

Cardille: No, no, no.

What’s your favorite song to perform?

Williams: They all have their moments, but some of the new stuff that we’ve been doing, especially since we’ve been so creative these last few months, those are the funnest right now.