Why are pregnant women less likely to be vaccinated for COVID? A Duke doctor explains.

“First and foremost, pregnant women frequently put their developing fetus ahead of the concerns for themselves or their own health,” she said. “What we really try to do is talk to pregnant women and their families about the fact that in order to have a healthy baby we really need to make sure we have a healthy mother.”

In addition, until recently the message about vaccination was less clear for pregnant women than the population as a whole. Because pregnant women were not enrolled in clinical trials for the vaccines, public health officials sent mixed messages about their safety that led to confusion, Swamy said.

Now, after months of use, including by many pregnant women, researchers have data to show that the vaccine works just as well in pregnant women and is just as safe. Last month, the CDC and other federal health officials issued their clearest guidance yet in support of vaccination for pregnant women.

“The best way to reduce your risk, to take care of yourself during pregnancy, is to get vaccinated,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said during a press conference last month. “That’s why we’re working hard to get that message out.”