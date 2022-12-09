Widows for Christ create Santa's Workshop, make massive donations

History and Accomplishment of Widows for Christ

How Widows for Christ was formed

Widows for Christ was organized by Cathy Merritt in 2007 at Spray Baptist Church after she retired from 28 years of teaching in the Rockingham County Schools district.

Knowing many widows in the community were lonely and eager to work, especially by serving God, Merritt reached out not knowing what to expect.

Now, nearly 100 women in Rockingham County and other volunteers are regular participants. At 101, Pauline Sheehan of Eden is the oldest member. Many others are in their 80s and 90s.

Meetings include devotions, a little business, door prizes and entertainment. Members also make donations toward purchasing Christmas and Easter items for donating.

After each meeting, the widows are treated to a meal cooked by Merritt and her kitchen helpers.

“It is not only a blessing to the shut-ins, but the widows are also blessed. The widows end up getting blessings,” said Merritt.

Final WFC Giving Totals for Christmas 2022

Stuffed Animals: 1,188

Children’s Clothing: 1,177

Bookbags: 137

Bookbag Accessories (Other than toys): 42

Children’s Shoes: 231

Stockings and Bags: 300

Children’s Toys: 1,989

Senior Angels sponsored: 31

TOTAL: 5,095