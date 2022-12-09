Widows for Christ create Santa's Workshop, make massive donations

EDEN — They began shopping on Thanksgiving Day last year. They were back scouring the stores in December, January, and again in February.
As the months flew by, seldom did the Widows for Christ miss any sales. When one found bargains, she notified Widows for Christ Leader Cathy Merritt of Eden and a team headed out almost immediately to snatch up bargains on as many toys and clothes as possible, said Merritt, who founded the group at Spray Baptist Church.
By fall, the organization’s toy storage area was practically filled and the WFC members started their annual process of removing tags, and sorting toys and clothes according to children’s genders and ages.
Members, who number about 100 with many over 80, said they were excited because they knew Santa’s sleigh would be overflowing this year to help needy children who otherwise might not have anything under their trees on Christmas morning.
People are also reading…
“This has been one of our best years,” said Merritt. “God has once again blessed Widows for Christ, and we give Him all the thanks and praise!”
When The Salvation Army trucks rolled in on the Friday after Thanksgiving, WFC members and other volunteers were delighted as they filled two of the trucks to the brim. They also managed to fill a truck for another area helping organization, Generation 4 Hope.
“It’s amazing what they do,” Salvation Army Major Curtis Kratz said as he watched the trucks being loaded.
He noted that 956 children will receive a Christmas gift that they otherwise might not have received, thanks to the widows and other community volunteers.
To put things in perspective: the widows collected more than 5,000 items that will bring joy to Rockingham County youngsters’ faces on Christmas morning.
The tireless seniors managed also to find the time and resources to prepare Christmas stockings and/or cheerful stuffed animals for residents in two area assisted living centers, three Eden nursing homes, the Leaf Center in Reidsville, and shut-ins at Spray Baptist Church and several other local churches.
Their work meant more toys and clothing were added to the coffers of Toys for Tots and the Rockingham County Firefighters Association’s Burn Center annual Christmas giving effort.
Several local families also will benefit from the generosity of the widows.
“We are grateful for what the Widows For Christ do,” Kratz said. “They put in a lot of work and we are appreciative for what they did so we can help the young people of Rockingham County who are in need.”