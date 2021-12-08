Widows for Christ provide Christmas gifts for children, elderly, in need across Rockingham

EDEN — When Cathy Merritt organized Widows for Christ in 2007 at Spray Baptist Church, she did not realize the impact the organization would have on area children and the elderly at Christmas.
On Nov. 19, the group filled two trucks from The Salvation Army in Rockingham County with hundreds of plastic bags filled with thousands of toys and new clothes. The items will go to the more than 500 families who have applied for help at Christmas this year.
Every year, Rockingham County’s Angel trees provide more than 1,000 gifts throughout the entire community. “Widows for Christ is one of the biggest sponsors for The Salvation Army. It meets the needs of our community’s children,” said Major Syung Lee of The Salvation Army.
Nearly 100 women — many of whom are in their 80s and 90s — help provide Christmas for needy children each year. They also sponsor a number of other projects throughout the year.
Pauline Sheehan, a charter member, recently turned 100 and still attends the meetings. Another longtime member, Lucinda Sumner, is 99.
“God put it on my heart to work with seniors,” Merritt said about organizing the group when she retired after 28 years of teaching in the Rockingham County school system.
Knowing many widows in the community were lonely but still willing to work, especially to serve God, Merritt reached out to them not knowing what to expect.
Meetings are comprised of devotions, a little business, door prizes and entertainment. At the end of each meeting, the widows are treated to a meal cooked by Merritt and her kitchen helpers. At each meeting, members make donations toward purchasing the Christmas items. Normally, they meet the second Thursday of each month from September through May.
The pandemic has not slowed down the widows from their annual collection of toys and gifts for needy children and nursing/retirement home residents in Rockingham County.
However, as a safety precaution, the women have participated in “drive-in meetings,” where they listen to the programs on speakers in the church parking lot.
“They still get their meals but now they are brought to them in their cars,” Merritt said.
Throughout the year, Merritt and others monitor sales at local retail stores to buy the toys and clothes at reduced prices.
Living up to their motto, “Giving Out God’s Love,” the women spread that love with additional money to finance projects such as Easter baskets and Christmas stockings or stuffed animals for nursing and retirement homes.
Residents at five nursing homes and assisted living facilities receive stockings filled with goodies or stuffed animals each Christmas. These include UNC-Rockingham, Brian Center, Bayberry, Brookdale in Eden and Jacobs Creek in Madison.
Throughout the year, the widows are aware of special community needs, often donating food to The Salvation Army’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry when their supplies run low. Recently, special donations were collected for Hospice of Rockingham County projects.
Some toys and clothing they purchase year round are also donated to Generation 4 Hope for children in the Stoneville area.
This year, the women also donated to Toys for Tots and the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Their biggest project continues to be the hundreds of toys and clothes they purchase so needy children will have good visits from Santa, Merritt said.
In fact, Santa’s workshop was in full swing at Spray Baptist the first three weeks of November as members from throughout Rockingham County and nearby Virginia sorted and prepared the toys, clothes and other gifts.
The week before Thanksgiving, about 20 volunteers, including some men, finished preparing the items before packing them for The Salvation Army.
Working from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, they removed tags and prices from the gifts and divided them into different categories.
This year, they gave more than 1,300 clothing items and 1,800 toys to The Salvation Army and more than 800 stuffed animals and 300 filled stockings for nursing home residents.
“God is still blessing this ministry,” Merritt said. “We have been able to find toys and clothing even during Covid. It just seems like he puts us in the right spot.”
Merritt said donations came from many different individuals and churches.
For The Salvation Army, the widows’ annual support is priceless.
“We deeply appreciate Cathy Merritt and the Widows for Christ for providing such wonderful gifts,” Lee said. “We promise we will deliver these toys and clothes to needy kids this Christmas. They will have a great Christmas this year.”