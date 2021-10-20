William Bradshaw named Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year

REIDSVILLE
William Bradshaw hadn’t set out to be a teacher, and yet the events of Sept. 11, 2001 played a significant role in how he became an educator who has earned the county’s top teaching honor.
Bradshaw was named Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year on Aug. 17 when Superintendent Rodney Shotwell and three other administrators visited his Reidsville High classroom with a plaque and a school supply-stuffed satchel.
“I love my school,” Bradshaw said. “I love my colleagues, I love my students, and I love what I do, and this makes it possible to become Teacher of the Year.”
Twenty years ago, Bradshaw was pursuing a career as a software salesperson in Washington, D.C. He and his wife, Kara, and their son Chase, 2, were living there while he worked for PCI Remote Sensing Corp.
On the morning of 9/11, Kara had flown out of Boston, returning to home. When the pilot announced there seemed to be a disturbance at the World Trade Center, Kara looked out and saw the blazing twin towers. Her plane was rerouted back to Boston and she had to find another way home.
When he learned of the tragedy, William immediately was concerned that Kara’s plane might be involved because he couldn’t reach her. He wanted to check Chase out of daycare but the metros weren’t running; traffic blocked the streets; and “I was really scared,” he said. Eventually, he was reunited with Chase, but it was at least 16 hours before William heard from Kara and knew she was safe.
Three months later, they sold their D.C. home and returned to Greensboro, where Bradshaw’s father had settled his family following a career in the Marines.
“We were afraid,” Bradshaw recalled. “I felt like we needed to be home. We moved back to Greensboro.”
By the first of 2002, he was a Smith High School business teacher focusing on curriculum related to his previous career. In 2019, he came to Reidsville High.
Born in Jacksonville where his father was stationed, Bradshaw was in fourth grade when they moved to Greensboro.
At 17, Bradford was a lifeguard at Smith High School when their pool was open to the public. A team from a neighboring community asked him to coach a swim team and he agreed.
“I didn’t know anything about it except through the swim lessons I had been teaching,” he said.
Kara, who grew up in Fayetteville where her father was in the Army, was coaching in the same league. They met during a city championship meet.
Both graduated from UNCG in 1996 and were married shortly thereafter. When the couple returned from their honeymoon, William had a letter from PCI offering him a job in DC.
“That was a total surprise for us because we had expected to live in Greensboro,” William explained, noting they had a rental house off Battleground Avenue and his father was his mailman.
Near the end of college, he had submitted a number of resumes at a job fair. Apparently, one was to PCI. He responded immediately, was invited to interview in DC and encouraged to bring his new wife. Although he was offered the job, he didn’t want to leave Greensboro.
“I was so happy. I had a dog and cat and was training to be a manager at a men’s clothing store,” Bradshaw said. “In my mind I had everything.”
He wanted to decline the job, but Kara “grabbed me by the collar and said there was more to the world than Greensboro to see,” he said. “She was the catalyst to everything else that happened in our lives by being the strong woman she is and saying it is a cool world out there with interesting places and amazing individuals.”
Kara is now is a senior clinical trials manager. William received a bachelor of arts degree in geography and French from UNCG, and a master’s degree in computer science from American Intercontinental University.
After returning to Greensboro, Bradshaw taught school for the remainder of that semester but a problem with his teaching license vaulted him into IT again. Five years later, he went to Southwest Guilford High School to teach business.
In another 10 years, Bradshaw “felt called” to become director of children’s ministry at his church, West Market United Methodist, for a year.
When he was ready to reenter the teaching profession, Bradshaw applied throughout the area, receiving two offers. One was teaching business at Reidsville High, and the other as an adjunct professor at Guilford Technical Community College. However, GTCC couldn’t guarantee him a full-time position the next spring so he accepted the RHS offer while also working part-time at GTCC.
“I think God opens up doors for a reason and I believe teaching full time and part time has afforded me quite a few opportunities to reach a lot of students,” Bradshaw said.
In addition to Chase, now 22 and a senior at Muskingum University in Ohio, the Bradshaws are parents to Aidan, 17, a Grimsley High School senior, and Mary Mac, 19, a sophomore at Marymount University.
At RHS, Bradshaw became the head swimming coach in the fall of 2020, partnering with the Reidsville YMCA for practice and meets.
“Sports is one outlet I use to give student athletes a purpose and show them they can belong to a team and be responsible to other members of that group,” Bradshaw said. “It’s an opportunity to teach them about life and swimming has so many life’s lessons.”
“Swimming is a great sport and I have spent so much time and energy showing athletes of all kinds that they should be swimmers; that they don’t have to know how to throw a baseball or shoot a basketball or run fast to be an excellent swimmer.”
More than anything, swimming is an individual sport, Bradshaw said, noting, “Ultimately the race is with yourself. Placing first or last or scoring points doesn’t matter as much as earning a personal best time. That’s the win.
“I don’t discuss wins and losses with my teams because it is secondary to overall objective… working towards best times,” Bradshaw said. “If every swimmer is working to achieve a best time every single swim meet, the points come naturally and then those accumulated points give you a chance to win the meet.”
Bradshaw credits his father, Bill, who passed away in 2018, with influencing his success.
“He went out with me in the back yard and showed me how to play ball,” William said. “He would break everything down to me and simplify it so much. There are some catalysts that pushed me into the education field but the influence came from my dad.”
“All my life, I have been a teacher,” Bradshaw said. “At 15, I was teaching young students how to swim.
“I was a teacher at that point. I had the ability to simplify. I had the ability to have fun while teaching. I was a young swim coach and my teams did well because I had the ability to simplify complex ideas.
“I took that into my job as a salesperson,” he said, noting he trained customers to use the software he sold.