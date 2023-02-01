Williams named Reidsville's new director of IT

Winnie-the-Pooh, produced by the North Carolina Theatre for Young People, is a delightful retelling of the classic tale. Join Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, and the rest of the entourage for an afternoon of fun in The Hundred Acre Wood. With a run time of approximately one hour, Winnie-the-Pooh is a great opportunity for family fun.

Winnie-the-Pooh runs Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 with two show times each day at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Sprinkle Theatre (Brown Building, 402 Tate St.). After its run at UNCG, the production travels on a road tour to NC grade schools from March 1 to April 25.

The show is directed by Rachel Briley and the script was adapted from A.A. Milne’s work by School of Theatre faculty member Janet Allard. The cast consists of UNCG’s School of Theatre students in various programs such as the BA Drama program and the BFA Theatre Education degree tracks to name a few. Beyond the actors on stage, BFA and MFA Design students helped create the world of Winnie-the-Pooh in areas including scene, light, and costume design. Experience the new yet familiar world these talented theatre practitioners created in Winnie-the-Pooh.

There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion hosted through Zoom on March 20 at 7 pm. Topics such as the importance of theatre for young audiences and other elements of the show will be discussed in a forum open to the audience and general public.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street in Greensboro. UNCG Theatre Box Office’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are not required but are recommended for in-person performances.

About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. The UNCG School of Theatre’s mission is to prepare students to be informed theatre practitioners with a commitment to creativity, innovation, inclusion, and the advancement of the art form.

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram