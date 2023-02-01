Williams named Reidsville's new director of IT

REIDSVILLE — Shirrell Williams was hired in mid-January as Reidsville’s new director of information technology.
Williams replaces Rhonda Wheeler, who retired in December.
Williams brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology with more than 14 years in local government to the post, according to a news release from the city.
She comes to Reidsville from High Point, where she was a PC Network Analyst and IT Desktop Manager for the city. Williams also has experience in municipal budgeting, project management and disaster recovery planning.
“I am excited about joining the City of Reidsville and honored to accept the position to lead the Information Technology Department,” Williams said.
“My passion for service, technology, innovation and building positive relationships coincides with the city of Reidsville’s vision for innovation in technology and excellent customer service. I look forward to championing new partnerships along with implementing effective services with integrity and efficiency. I also look forward collaborating with the internal team to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
City Manager Summer Woodard said she sees Williams as a great match for the job.
“Shirrell was an ideal candidate to join us here in Reidsville,” Woodard said. “She embodies the type of personnel we want here in our city, those who are committed to excellence in their profession and service to others. We believe she will be an excellent addition as she leads our IT department into the future.”
Williams has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in information technology management from North Carolina Central University, an associate’s degree in information technology & network and is currently working on her master’s degree in public administration at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government.
As an advocate of continual learning, Williams received her Certified Government Chief Information Officer (CGCIO) certificate from the University of North Carolina School of Government in 2018 and the General Colin Powell High Performance Leadership Certificate from the National Association of Counties (NACo) in 2021.
A community advocate for families and youth, Williams volunteers with the North Carolina State Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA) as an at-large member and currently serves on a local level as PTA President. She further serves on the NC Local Government Information Systems Association’s conference committee.
Williams and her husband, Greg, celebrated 27 years of marriage in December. They have a daughter, She’Neka, a second-year dental student; a son Gregory, a junior at UNC-Charlotte; and a granddaughter, Nevaeh, who is in 4th grade.