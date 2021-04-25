Williamsburg 1st-graders honor Duke line techs for storm work

REIDSVILLE — First-graders here have put plenty of energy into thanking the very folks who deliver it.

After early spring storms brought widespread power outages to Rockingham County, Williamsburg Elementary School’s students dipped their palms in bright paints and created a banner featuring their handprints offering “High Fives’’ of gratitude to Duke Energy’s line tech employees.

Teachers Beth Kirby, Tabitha Atkins and Kirsten Collins helped organize the effort.

The children’s show of gratitude prompted Anne Stanfield, an engineer with Duke’s Reidsville Operations Center, to work with teacher’s assistant Deanne Gunter to organize a visit by linemen Kenny Walker and Zack Satterfield to the Williamsburg campus.

And the workers brought their most essential vehicle to show the children — a bucket truck with a crane lift that elevates line techs to high wires. They also educated the youngsters about power safety and the steps workers take to restore power during storm outages.