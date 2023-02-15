REIDSVILLE — Williamsburg Elementary recently celebrated its birthday, as well as a very special distinction as the first free public school in North Carolina. On January 20, 1840, Williamsburg School opened its doors in Rockingham County as the first free public school in the state, established under Common School Law of 1839.

“Our North Carolina public school legacy traces back to a one-room school, Garrett Academy, in the southeast corner of Rockingham County,” said principal Leslie Coleman-Cassell, who is in her fifth year at the school.

Williamsburg School educated students ages 6 to 21, many of whom were Rockingham County “farm boys,” according to Coleman-Cassell. A plaque signifying the school’s historic distinction is on display in the school foyer near the entrance where visitors enter and exit the building.

“It’s a unique honor that only we hold in the state,” said Coleman- Cassell. “It also speaks to the fact that Rockingham County and the Williamsburg Community have always valued education and believed that it would make a difference in their lives.”

The school building in which Williamsburg is currently housed was built and opened in 2003. Serving grades Pre-K through fifth grade, the school currently has 514 students and 80 staff members, including 27 classroom teachers.

“Throughout our history, the school has served as the cornerstone for bringing together families in the Williamsburg community,” Coleman-Cassell said. “As one of the largest elementary schools in the district, we continue to serve a community strongly rooted in education.”

Last year, the school celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Harvest Festival, a time-honored tradition held annually on the last Saturday of September.

“There are activities for all ages, including games, book fair, live auction and so much more,” Coleman-Cassell said.

Kim Jones has worked at Williamsburg for 22 years, first as a second-grade teacher for 13 years and then as a Title 1/Intervention Specialist and Testing Coordinator. Both of her parents, mother-in-law, husband and her children attended Williamsburg, and her mother-in-law, Alene Jones, retired as secretary of the school in 1994.

“This school truly is a part of my family,” she said. “We support each other, pray for each other, celebrate each other, and laugh and cry with each other.”

Jones believes Williamsburg’s amazing staff that genuinely care about the students, staff members and community makes the school special.

“Our students are the most important part of our school, and we strive every day to meet their educational needs,” she said. “Our students’ academic growth and social/emotional wellbeing are a priority every day.”

Coleman-Cassell said the staff and community support each other to create a learning environment where education is at the forefront of everything they do.

“The people, the community and the history make Williamsburg Elementary special,” she said. “Williamsburg is a true community-based school.”

Williamsburg Elementary has received numerous awards and recognitions over the years, distinguishing it as a top-notch school in the district and the nation. Most recently, Williamsburg was chosen as one of 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Awarded by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, the recognition celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.

In addition, Williamsburg was recognized for Exceeding Growth for the 2021-2022 school year, with growth in the top 15 percent of the state based on End-of-Grade testing data. The school also received the Lighthouse Award in 2020, which is presented annually by the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to schools that have furthered student achievement in innovative and creative ways and have nurtured a positive and supportive school and community climate.

Coleman-Cassell said the plan is to have a formal celebration involving the community for Williamsburg’s upcoming 185th anniversary.

“It as an honor and privilege to serve as the principal of the first public school in North Carolina,” Coleman-Cassell said.

Jones expressed similar sentiments about her tenure at Williamsburg Elementary.

“It is an honor to work and live in a community that has valued a free and public education for nearly 200 years,” she said.