Wilmington assistant principal found dead after allegations of inappropriate student relationship

WILMINGTON — An assistant principal at Noble Middle School was found dead Friday morning after allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. to 3304 Tipton Court. There they found the body of David Eugene Bostian, 59, according to Jessica Williams, the department’s public affairs officer. Bostian was arrested earlier on Friday by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death has not been released.

A former student reported earlier this week that she had an ongoing relationship with Bostian in 1992 while she was a student at New Hanover High School and he was a teacher at the school, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office. The student was 16 at the time.

Bostian was facing two charges of sexual offense by a government employee, Brewer said. He was given a $150,000 unsecured bond.

Bostian was hired by New Hanover County Schools in 1985, according to Caress Clegg, a community relations coordinator with the district. He served as an assistant principal at Noble Middle School until resigning Friday morning.