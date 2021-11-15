Wilmington zoo with history of violations adds more to the list

WILMINGTON — A routine inspection has resulted in citations for Tregembo Animal Park, a zoo with a history of questions about the welfare of its animals.

The inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in early October found the facility was in violation of providing adequate veterinary care after an inspector found a white tiger with an open wound on its ear. The facility told the inspector they had not contacted a veterinarian about the wound but had been regularly spraying the ears for flies.

In another example cited in the USDA report, the inspector noticed a white camel had its left eye closed with “moderate tear staining” below the eye. When the inspector spotted this, the animal park contacted a veterinarian for guidance and started treatment before the inspection finished, according to the report.

The inspector also noted the facility was in violation of sanitation standards, specifically in regard to pest control. The inspector observed the park’s serval, a wild cat that’s native to Africa, was biting at “numerous flies” around it and “flicking its ears repeatedly.” While the inspector didn’t notice any breaks in the animal’s skin, the cat was showing signs of distress.