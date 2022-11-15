Wingate speaks to Kiwanis about Pregnancy Care Center

REIDSVILLE — Executive Director of the Rockingham Pregnancy Care Center Sharon Wingate spoke Nov. 10 to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about how the nonprofit organization assists pregnant women and those who are parents.

By offering compassionate support and realistic assistance through their Eden facility, staffers offer free and confidential help to anyone who is pregnant or parenting a child up to 12 months of age.

Wingate said PCC offers as free pregnancy testing, prenatal care, parenting education, as well as maternity clothing, baby clothing and baby care items to those in need.

"Most clients just need support," Wingate said. Clients ages range in age from 12-50, she said. However, she sees most pregnancies in women aged 20 to 24.

Her staff follows clients through their pregnancy and their child's first year.

Some come in with the father of their child, while others are on their own. In some cases, there is physical abuse going on between the mother and father.

In fact, Wingate discussed a case in which a child died in utero because a father beat a mother so badly.

She also told of a young pregnant girl who was considering an abortion until she saw her baby's image through an ultra-sound.

For further information call 336-623-5540 or e-mail www.rpccares.com The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.