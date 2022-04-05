Winston-Salem is getting ready to give away a bunch of money. Here's hoping it goes to the right places.

A half-block of vacant commercial buildings with newish coats of earth-toned paint and a pair of metal buildings half a mile away seem odd spots to channel a long dead Englishman.

But on a gray Wednesday morning, as government spending choices leaped to the front page and center stage, words first written by philosopher/economist Jeremy Bentham seemed to rattle around inside each forlorn structure as the hustle of everyday life swirled everywhere but there.

“The greatest good for the greatest number” — a phrase credited to Bentham during the Industrial Revolution — echoes across continents and centuries.

A solid and moral sentiment then, his words should be at least merit a small consideration when making fiscal decisions with public dollars.

Especially now, as local governments are finalizing decisions about where — and how — to aim a veritable firehose of federal pandemic relief money.

Stories about the spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act — nuts-and-bolts decisions that actually matter made by politicians — have been rolling out recently, and they’re worth following, even if you’re one of many who have a hard time remembering tax rates and reading budgets.

The city, you may recall, is in line to receive some $51.7 million in federal ARPA money; Forsyth County is slated to get $74.1 million.

While the combined $125.8 million amounts to couch change in the whopping $1.9 trillion in various forms of aid approved by Congress, it’s enough dough to make a real difference.

“It is a very large chunk of one-time money, but it is an opportunity to do something transformative in this community and long-lasting,” said County Manager Dudley Watts shortly after the totals were unveiled in 2021.

Put another way, it’s a chance for government to do the greatest good for the greatest number.

The city has made some decisions about its $51.7 million, allocating $20 million for housing, $9 million for so-called Phase One programming (including $1 million for resident expenses connected to the Weaver fertilizer plant fire) and $5.6 million to make up for such items as lost revenue due to the cancellation of the Carolina Classic Fair and games at the downtown ballpark.

That leaves, if the fuzzy math is right, some $17 million in relief money yet to be allocated.

The county, meanwhile, has committed to spending $53.4 million — $22.2 million to 29 community groups, nonprofits and the like; $18.2 million for governmental operations to offset revenue lost to the pandemic, $7.2 million for employee pay; $5.3 million to county departments that submitted grant applications; and $500,000 for administrative costs.

By the same math, Forsyth County has some $21 million to be spoken for by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

By any normal accounting, that’s real money.

Dig into the details

As is always the case with public spending, the devil resides within details, and a pile of public cash, whatever the source, requires a lot of oversight (and eyeballs) to successfully duck the unholy trinity of waste, fraud and abuse.

A look at missteps made so far in the $1.9 trillion in federal COVID relief — piles that include PPP loan programs, ARPA and other aid — shows that to be true.

The feds so far have brought criminal charges against more than 1,000 people and businesses for losses totaling more than $1.1 billion and launched some 240 civil investigations into another 1,800 people for playing fast and loose with loans, including one guy in Texas who dropped $57,000 … on a Pokemon trading card.

On the local level, other spending decisions, while not fraudulent, might qualify, at minimum, as questionable. Those would include $400,000 spent to overhaul the exteriors of several buildings in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, the proverbial lipstick on a pig; pumping $27.7 million into a $48.7 million ballpark that, when approved, was supposed to cost $22.6 million; and a $1 million hydroponic farm in Kimberley Park that has yet to produce a single tomato.

To be fair, those examples are small potatoes tucked inside an all-you-can-eat buffet.

And locally at least, props must be given to professional staff at City Hall that puts sound fiscal guardrails for elected officials who decide how to spend. The city’s AAA bond rating speaks to that.

Still, with the federal firehose primed and spewing, what better time to channel old, dead Bentham and remind ourselves about the importance of transparency, vigilance — and eyeballs — on public fiscal matters both large and small?

