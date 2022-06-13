Winston-Salem won't release Weaver plant fire reports, citing investigation

WINSTON-SALEM — Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said Friday that the city can’t release records of its probe into the cause of the Jan. 31 Winston Weaver fertilizer-plant fire because the investigation is still ongoing and criminal activity can’t be ruled out.

Mayo was following up on an email sent to a Journal reporter by Assistant City Attorney Pridgen Green, who said that the records are not subject to release because the file “is a record of a criminal investigation.”

That makes the reports off-limits to the public for now, Mayo said.

“With portions of the investigation still underway, to definitively rule out potential criminal activity at this juncture would be hasty and improper,” Mayo said. “I also cannot speculate on when the investigation will be complete.”

But Amanda Martin, the general counsel for the N.C. Press Association, said that state law makes fire investigation records public.

"The reports of investigations of fires are public records, and that does not change when there is a criminal investigation at the same time," Martin said. "It doesn't matter that an investigation is ongoing."

The fire destroyed the fertilizer plant in the 4000 block of North Cherry Street, and caused authorities to declare a mile-wide voluntary evacuation zone when huge amounts of ammonium nitrate were determined to be on the property and at risk of causing a catastrophic explosion.

More than four months later, authorities have yet to release what they know and don’t know about the origins of the fire.

Mayo initially told a Journal reporter on Friday that the fire was not considered suspicious in origin, but later said he was speaking “off the cuff” without checking with the fire marshal, Assistant Chief Tad Byrum, on the status of the investigation. Mayo said Byrum is heading up the investigation.

On May 10, Green, in an email to the Journal, had said the fire reports could not be released because they are not yet complete. Later, Green updated that opinion to say that after further review, the city had determined that it could not release the records because they refer to a criminal investigation.

According to the state law cited by Martin, local and state fire officials, as well as the SBI, have the authority to investigate fires that result in the destruction of property to determine if they were the result of carelessness or design. The SBI has the right to supervise and direct the investigation if the director of the SBI so decides.

The law goes on to say that agencies investigating a fire have to turn over information to the SBI, and that reports sent to the SBI "shall at all times be open to public inspection."

One provision of the law does appear to give the SBI the ability to keep its own investigations "private." It was not clear Friday whether the SBI was directing any of the local investigation activities. The SBI was asked to release its reports on the fire, but the agency had not responded by Friday evening.

Mayo acknowledged that the press attorney differs on whether the records are public, but said that after checking with the city’s legal office, a court order would be required to release the records because they are considered the records of a law enforcement criminal investigation. During fire investigations, Mayo said, the fire department acts as a law enforcement agency.

Winston-Salem police said they are not conducting any investigation of the plant fire.

Mayor Allen Joines said he has not been told any cause of the fire — in fact, he has been told that "it is likely they won't be able to determine the cause of the fire."

"I certainly do not want to jeopardize the integrity of any kind of investigation," Joines said. "But we have been very transparent so far, and feel sure that we will release the information as soon as possible."

The fire was reported by a passerby around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, and quickly spread throughout the plant, which was exempt from having sprinklers because of its age.

Flames from the fire leaped high into the air and firefighters poured water down on it from above until it became too dangerous to stay. Firefighters discovered that there were more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate on the site, raising fears of an explosion like one in Texas in 2013 that killed 15 people and injured more than 100.

Besides clearing out the area around the plant, the fire left foul low-hanging smoke that lingered for days. The city set up a $1 million assistance fund to help people whose lives were disrupted by the fire and evacuation.

People were warned about water quality in the creeks and fish were killed by runoff. The fire resulted in no known loss of human life, although hazardous materials remained on the site months after the fire was extinguished.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Winston Weaver in connection with the fire, and the company has filed court papers seeking the dismissal of at least three of the lawsuits.