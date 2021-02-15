Winter weather delivers a punch to area utilities

WENTWORTH — More than 18,000 power outages were reported in Rockingham County over the weekend as a combination of rain, freezing rain and icy temperatures created a mess.

There were scores of ice-coated trees down across power lines, rooftops and roads throughout the county.

As of midday Monday, Duke Energy was still reporting 414 outages in Rockingham, affecting 5,768 customers. According to the utility’s website, power to all sites wasn't expected to be restored until around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rodney Cates, director of emergency services for Rockingham County, said the peak of outage reports came at about 7 a.m. Saturday, with concerned callers flooding the county's 911 call center.

Most of the outages were reported around ice-laden Wentworth and Reidsville, while the rest of the county was spared from much ice accumulation, Cates said.

And county residents were lucky, Cates said, noting no one was hurt or killed by fallen trees on roadways or hourses.

Though plenty dangerous, the ice gave trees a crystalline appearance and caused the trunks and branches of many fruit trees, including notoriously brittle Bradford pears, to snap in the iciest parts of the county.