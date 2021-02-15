Winter weather delivers a punch to area utilities

WENTWORTH — More than 18,000 power outages were reported in Rockingham County over the weekend as a combination of rain, freezing rain and icy temperatures created a mess.
There were scores of ice-coated trees down across power lines, rooftops and roads throughout the county.
As of midday Monday, Duke Energy was still reporting 414 outages in Rockingham, affecting 5,768 customers. According to the utility’s website, power to all sites wasn't expected to be restored until around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rodney Cates, director of emergency services for Rockingham County, said the peak of outage reports came at about 7 a.m. Saturday, with concerned callers flooding the county's 911 call center.
Most of the outages were reported around ice-laden Wentworth and Reidsville, while the rest of the county was spared from much ice accumulation, Cates said.
And county residents were lucky, Cates said, noting no one was hurt or killed by fallen trees on roadways or hourses.
Though plenty dangerous, the ice gave trees a crystalline appearance and caused the trunks and branches of many fruit trees, including notoriously brittle Bradford pears, to snap in the iciest parts of the county.
The earliest reports of ice came Friday morning, Cates said. Rain fell throughout Friday and the temperature never rose much above freezing, setting the stage for the weekend outages.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said the wet winter we’re experiencing has the potential to be a record-breaker. As of Monday, meteorologists had recorded 14.23 inches of rain across the state since the beginning of December, already making this the 11th-wettest "meteorological winter'' on record.
A meteorological winter stretches from the beginning of December to the end of February.
James Danco, a meteorologist with the NWS, said more rain was expected Monday night and Tuesday morning. Even more precipitation is forecast for Thursday and Friday, he said.
The wettest meteorological winter on record was 1983-84, when 17.23 inches of precipitation fell in the Tar Heel state. Danco said that record may be eclipsed as early as this week.
“What we’re experiencing is extremely unusual,” he said. “These are records that have been recorded for more than a century.”