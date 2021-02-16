Winter weather delivers punch to Rockingham, thousands lose power

With more freezing rain in the forecast for Thursday, Duke Power workers are poised to respond to possible new outages in the coming days, Brooks said.

"We are monitoring forecasts and are prepared for what looks like another winter storm with the potential for ice accumulations. We are working to complete restorations on current outages and then get crews and equipment ready to respond to potential outages this week.''

If the need arises, Duke can call neighboring workers for help.

"We will evaluate the need for additional resources if we have outages from the next storm and can quickly move them to the area, so long as there are not outages in their local communities that keep them there,'' Brooks said. "With significant storms in Virginia, Texas and other parts of the nation, it's important that we make sure our local and regional crews are ready to respond to any outages that occur.''

When the lights went out

Rodney Cates, director of emergency services for Rockingham County, said the peak of outage reports came at about 7 a.m. Saturday, with concerned callers flooding the county's 911 call center.