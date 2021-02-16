Winter weather delivers punch to Rockingham, thousands lose power

WENTWORTH — More than 18,000 power outages were reported in Rockingham County over the weekend as a combination of rain, freezing rain and icy temperatures created a hazardous mess that crippled power company linemen.
Scores of ice-coated trees and branches fell across power lines, rooftops and roads throughout the county, knocking out power for three straight days for thousands in the Reidsville area.
Repairs have been slow and tedious due to excessive rain and mud, explained Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks.
"Persistent rain for three days and extreme temperatures created additional challenges for crews,'' Brooks said Tuesday via email, explaining 300 local linemen got an assist over the weekend from 400 Duke workers who drove in from Asheville and Charlotte.
"In some cases across the region, areas behind properties and off roads were inaccessible by bucket trucks, and we had to carry equipment by hand and used tracked vehicles to access,'' Brooks said via email.
"We also saw some additional outages caused by rain and saturated ground, as some additional damage from trees occurred in the days after the initial storm,'' Brooks said.
By Tuesday morning, roughly 1,300 Duke customers remained without power at about 165 outage locations, Brooks said.
With more freezing rain in the forecast for Thursday, Duke Power workers are poised to respond to possible new outages in the coming days, Brooks said.
"We are monitoring forecasts and are prepared for what looks like another winter storm with the potential for ice accumulations. We are working to complete restorations on current outages and then get crews and equipment ready to respond to potential outages this week.''
If the need arises, Duke can call neighboring workers for help.
"We will evaluate the need for additional resources if we have outages from the next storm and can quickly move them to the area, so long as there are not outages in their local communities that keep them there,'' Brooks said. "With significant storms in Virginia, Texas and other parts of the nation, it's important that we make sure our local and regional crews are ready to respond to any outages that occur.''
When the lights went out
Rodney Cates, director of emergency services for Rockingham County, said the peak of outage reports came at about 7 a.m. Saturday, with concerned callers flooding the county's 911 call center.
Most of the outages were reported around ice-laden Wentworth and Reidsville, while the rest of the county was spared from much frosty accumulation, Cates said.
And county residents were lucky, Cates said, noting no one was hurt or killed by fallen trees on roadways or hourses.
Though plenty dangerous, the ice gave trees a crystalline appearance and caused the trunks and branches of many fruit trees, including notoriously brittle Bradford pears, to snap in the iciest parts of the county.
The earliest reports of ice in the county came Friday morning, Cates said. Rain fell throughout Friday and the temperature never rose much above freezing that day, setting the stage for the weekend outages.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said such wet winter weather has the potential to be a record-breaker. As of Monday, meteorologists had recorded 14.23 inches of rain across the state since the beginning of December, already making this the 11th wettest "meteorological winter'' on record.
A meteorological winter stretches from the beginning of December to the end of February.
James Danco, a meteorologist with the NWS, said even more precipitation is forecast for Thursday and Friday, as well as more rain in store for Feb. 22-23.
The wettest meteorological winter on record was in 1983-84, when 17.23 inches of precipitation fell in the Tar Heel state. Danco said that record may be eclipsed as early as this week.