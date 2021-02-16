Winter weather threat cancels Rock's Thursday vaccine clinic

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Health Department officials announced Tuesday evening that the agency will cancel a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday due to the threat of freezing rain.

The free drive-through clinic at the Rockingham County Health Department in the county's Governmental Center complex here is rescheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., officials said. Appointment times will remain the same.

“We are taking the necessary precautions in an effort to keep our citizens as safe as possible in light of the current predictions,'' said Trey Wright, the county's public health director.

For more information, call Rockingham County Public Health at 336-342-8140 or visit the agency's website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org for the latest updates.