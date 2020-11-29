With a love for children, local widows buy toys, gifts for hundreds this holiday season

Their motto is “Giving Out God’s Love,” and throughout the year, the women donate money to finance their projects such as Easter baskets and Christmas stockings or stuffed animals to nursing and retirement home residents.

However, their biggest project is at Christmas when they donate several thousand toys and clothes so needy children will have good visits from Santa, Merritt said.

“We also donate to the Generations For Hope in Ridgeway for children in West Virginia and Kentucky but we won’t be delivering anything out of state this year,” she said. “We will just give to local people.”

Throughout the year, the women look for great bargains so their money will go further and help more children.

“We watch for sales – especially after Christmas – and several of us go on shopping sprees,” Merritt said, adding they also catch all the summer sales where they buy toys and clothing for as much at 70 to 90% off.

“Our money goes so much further because our ladies are super shoppers when it comes to filling our Christmas lists,” she said.

Among the items purchased this year were more than 300 coats for boys and girls. Most cost only $3 or less each from a closeout sale.