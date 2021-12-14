With battery plant, Toyota plugs into NC's surging electric vehicle industry

The same is true for existing employees, who must adapt or find themselves out of work.

But for companies such as Arrival and Toyota, with its planned battery plant, the new facilities represent a net gain in production, employees and revenue, while also boosting local communities and the state economically.

“North Carolina is well positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of the EV sector,” O’Connor said.

Economy and environment

Even as electric vehicle production and consumption increase in the U.S., cost remains the biggest barrier to EV domination of the market.

“Batteries are easily the most expensive element of electric vehicles and why they’re more expensive,” explained Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

Most experts predict “price parity” — the point at which it costs the same to build electric vehicles and those with combustible engines — to be five to seven years away, he said.

“At that point, the argument against purchasing an electric vehicle really diminishes,” Abele added.