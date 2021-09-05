With COVID-19 cases high, nearly all N.C. school districts now require masks

RALEIGH — Nearly all of North Carolina’s school districts are now requiring face masks to be worn because of soaring COVID-19 numbers that are causing some schools and entire districts to switch temporarily to online classes.

At the beginning of August, the majority of the state’s 115 school districts had planned to open the school year not requiring face masks. But a month later, only a handful of school districts are not requiring masks. Dozens of districts — about 46% — reversed their plans to go without face coverings.

As of Thursday, 106 of the 115 school districts have moved to masking requirements. That covers about 94% of children in the public school system.

Schools are dealing with the delta variant, which is three times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. Roughly 99% of the state’s COVID-19 spread is from the delta variant.

“We are seeing now the highest cases increase in our younger people,” said Dr. Betsey Tilson, the state health director.

The surge in coronavirus cases has caused two small school districts to temporarily suspend in-person classes. Other districts are temporarily suspending in-person classes for individual schools and classrooms.