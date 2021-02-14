With COVID-19 infections rampant, Wake Forest students protest temporary housing arrangements

"We deserve more respect," Graham added moments later. "We will not stand for it."

During the fall semester, Wake Forest sent students who needed to be isolated or quarantined to an off-campus hotel. Students remained there for about a week — longer if they actually had COVID-19.

But the sudden surge in cases this month overwhelmed the available hotel space with COVID-19-positive students who needed to be isolated. So Wake pivoted to what it calls "quarantining in place." Students who had been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19 must quarantine themselves in their dorm room or apartment bedroom for about two weeks. They couldn't come out for classes or meals or gatherings — only to use the bathroom or see a doctor.

The university has moved a few students — 17 as of Thursday, according to a university update — to empty rooms on campus. The university said Friday that none of these relocated students had tested positive for COVID-19 or had showed symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said in a statement put out by the university that "sharing a bathroom with someone in quarantine is not a high risk as long as students wear masks, stay six feet apart in all common areas and wash hands thoroughly."