With over $75 million in research awards in one year, N.C. A&T sets campus record

Friday’s announcement coincided with a broader discussion about research that took place at the Board of Trustees’ retreat, an annual one-day gathering held this year at the new pavilion at the N.C. A&T University Farm.

A&T officials have talked in recent months about trying to move up and become an R1 university. On Friday, they set a target date of 2030.

A&T is labeled an R2 university by The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which categorizes U.S. colleges and universities to help with research and comparisons. R2, or “high research activity,” is one of three categories for doctoral-granting institutions like A&T.

In the Triad, UNCG and Wake Forest University also are R2 schools. North Carolina has three R1 institutions: Duke University, N.C. State and UNC-CH.

A&T is seeking to become the nation’s first historically Black university to move into the R1 ranks. Fewer than 5% of American universities have this designation. R1 schools include a lot of heavy-hitters such as Ivy League institutions and flagship state universities.