With over $75 million in research awards in one year, N.C. A&T sets campus record

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T professors brought in a record $78.2 million in scientific contracts and grants over the past year, the university announced Friday as leaders talked about ways to do significantly more research.
The flow of research funding — much of it from federal agencies for agriculture, engineering and other STEM disciplines — has increased at A&T by 30% in the past five years and by slightly more than 50% over the past decade.
A&T’s total for 2020-21 beat its goal of $75 million.
“This is very exciting,” Eric Muth, A&T’s vice chancellor of research and economic development, told university trustees Friday.
A&T ranks in the top four in research funding among the 16 UNC System universities. It trails only UNC-Chapel Hill ($941 million in 2018-19, according to the most recent system report) and N.C. State University ($373 million). A&T flip-flops in the annual rankings with East Carolina University, which was one spot ahead of A&T in 2018-19. A&T has ranked ahead of ECU in prior years.
What’s notable here is that A&T, with more than 13,000 students expected to be on campus this fall, has half the enrollment of those other three universities. And UNC-CH and East Carolina have medical schools, which can attract significant research dollars.
Some of the A&T research projects that received funding last year are:
A $3.9 million award from NASA to electrical engineering professor Abdollah Homaifar, who’s working to develop air-passenger taxis to reduce traffic congestion in cities.
A $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to nanoengineering professor Reza Zadegan, who’s developing a DNA-based digital data storage system.
A $1.1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to Mohamed Ahmedna, a food science researcher and dean of A&T’s agriculture college, to support a program that prepares A&T graduates for careers in key agriculture fields.
Since 2015-16, annual research awards to A&T researchers have ranged between $60 million and $65 million.
University leaders say last year’s record amount is proof that a new program launched in 2015 is paying off. That program, called the Faculty of the Future Initiative, is an effort to recruit new faculty members with strong research portfolios from top research institutions.
Chancellor Harold Martin in a statement called the recent growth in funding “a tremendous reflection on the outstanding faculty, graduate students, undergraduates and research staff who each play a valuable role in the practical and often applied research coming out of our university.”
Friday’s announcement coincided with a broader discussion about research that took place at the Board of Trustees’ retreat, an annual one-day gathering held this year at the new pavilion at the N.C. A&T University Farm.
A&T officials have talked in recent months about trying to move up and become an R1 university. On Friday, they set a target date of 2030.
A&T is labeled an R2 university by The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which categorizes U.S. colleges and universities to help with research and comparisons. R2, or “high research activity,” is one of three categories for doctoral-granting institutions like A&T.
In the Triad, UNCG and Wake Forest University also are R2 schools. North Carolina has three R1 institutions: Duke University, N.C. State and UNC-CH.
A&T is seeking to become the nation’s first historically Black university to move into the R1 ranks. Fewer than 5% of American universities have this designation. R1 schools include a lot of heavy-hitters such as Ivy League institutions and flagship state universities.
“We feel that we are prepared, we’re ready and we have the tools to be able to get there in a relatively short amount of time,” said Sherine Obare, dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, the Greensboro school that A&T shares with UNCG.
But A&T officials admit to challenges ahead. To become an R1 school, A&T would have to spend a lot more — tens of millions of dollars more — on research and hire more faculty and research staff.
Perhaps most importantly, A&T leaders say, the university would have to add doctoral programs in the social sciences and humanities. Of A&T’s 11 current Ph.D. programs, eight are in engineering, applied science or agriculture.
As trustees agreed with Martin’s goal of shooting for R1 status by decade’s end, Martin called it “a very aggressive strategy.”
“That means hard work and planning and investment and execution that we’re all not afraid of,” he said. “We need to be smart about this.”
