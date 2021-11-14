With the weather getting colder, here are some tips to keep outdoor pets safe

Clean up any coolants such as antifreeze that spill from your vehicle. They are poisonous to dogs and cats. Consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.

Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter. Pets need a warm place to sleep away from all drafts and off the floor, such as in a dog or cat bed with a warm blanket or pillow in it.

More dogs are lost during the winter than any other season, according to animal services, so make sure they are wearing their identification tags and have a microchip.

Also, do not leave a dog or cat alone inside a car for an extended time during exceptionally cold weather. “A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death,” according to the ASPCA. “In spite of their fur coat, dogs can get cold, especially in confined spaces such as car interiors, where they can’t be active to generate body heat.”

Q: I’m receiving Christmas cards from different organizations. I did not request cards nor do I want the cards. Do I have to return or pay for the cards?

A: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.