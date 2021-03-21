Woman says Forsyth County man indicted in Capitol riot had a 'desire for violence'

In her Tweet after her run-in with Donohoe, Ayling describes a Proud Boy “aggressively” walking up to her and standing behind her. When she told him she didn’t want to hang out with him, he replied, “I know you don’t.”

Ayling responded: “So leave.”

Ayling tweeted that a server then asked Donohoe to walk away and that she suggested they not let Proud Boys into their bar.

Because of her interaction with Donohoe in Greensboro, Ayling was able to recognize Donohoe when she saw him in Raleigh after the 2020 presidential election. Ayling said Donohoe was demonstrating with a group of Trump supporters and other Proud Boys.

“I was trying to walk to a counter-protest, but ended up approaching on the wrong side of the street,” Ayling said. “I saw Donohoe before anyone else and immediately recognized him as the Proud Boy who had tried to start a bar fight with me.”