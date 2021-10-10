Woman seriously hurt in Eden shooting; Virginia man — who had an outstanding domestic violence protective order — is charged

EDEN — Officers responding to a call early Saturday about a suspicious person found a women seriously injured with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Eden police.

The victim, Angela Williams, was taken to a local trauma-care facility and was in serious but stable condition, police said.

The incident at 209 Mill Ave., which occurred at about 1 a.m., was domestic related, according to the release.

Investigators identified Donald Ray Newman of Danville, Virginia, as a suspect. At the time of shooting, there was an outstanding domestic violence protective order (50b) against Newman, authorities said.

Officials located Newman, who was admitted to a Virginia hospital at approximately 6 a.m.

After consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Newman for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details will be released, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Aubrie Stoneman at 336-589-5014 or Sergeant Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9240, ext. 3246. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.