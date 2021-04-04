Women Who Shaped My Life

Editor’s Note:
This is the first of two installments by Moore about the women who helped her shape her life and understand feminism in action.
“Well-behaved women seldom make history” — Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
As Women’s History Month comes to a close I would like to share my thoughts on what I believe it means to be a woman. While pundits often make the argument that the essence of feminism is equal pay and equal job opportunity — or conversely that a woman’s gifts are best suited for a life of domesticity— I would suggest that feminism is so much more.
The 2016 presidential candidate and former Hewlett-Packard top executive Carly Fiorina said of feminism in the 21st Century:
“Feminism doesn’t shut down conversations or threaten women. It is not about political ideology. It is not a weapon to wield against your opponent. A feminist is a woman who lives the life she chooses and uses all her God-given gifts. A leader is not born, but made.”
This description, in fact, best sums up the women who have impacted my life. They are women who have lived with varying challenges and/or social and cultural circumstances. But they all have chosen to use their God-given gifts to influence the lives of other people positively through their powerful leadership.
Their character traits of resilience, moral fortitude, hospitality, faith, administrative leadership and eagerness to learn have been examples that challenged me to be a woman who strives to bring her talents and gifts to others in the hopes of leaving an indelible legacy.
My maternal grandmother, Mary Frances Barham, was known lovingly by our family as “The Beaver.’’ Barely 4-foot-11, her true stature was made of her tenacious and resilient spirit. As a result, she was a giant among women in the community.
Orphaned at 12, she was placed on a train in Greensboro and sent to Mayodan, leaving her younger brother, Conrad Alberty, behind.
My grandmother, however, found Mayodan her home and intentionally incorporated Mayodan Moravian Church as an intrinsic part of her faith and support system.
She graduated at the top of her class at the local high school and graduated with high honors and a bachelor’s degree from Greensboro’s Women’s College, what is now UNCG.
In the following years, my grandmother returned home to Mayodan, married, raised three children and supported her brother, Conrad, who returned home from World War II as a survivor of the Bataan Death March.
By age of 55, my grandmother became a widow when my grandfather passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack.
My grandmother knew she had to support the family, so she took on two full-time positions as a librarian at the local high school and as a truancy officer there. She was known as a tough disciplinarian as well as her love and gracious support of local students.
Her strength was contagious. Anyone who walked into her home was lovingly, yet firmly, confronted with a placard in the foyer that read “Women who behave rarely make history.”
My grandmother did not settle for mediocrity. Indeed, she went on to become the first woman to head the Rockingham County Board of Elections. She would also lead the Rockingham Community College Foundation as its president.
While she wielded every bit of her power and then some in her petite frame, her greatest accomplishment was her love for her children and five granddaughters.
She showed us what it meant to be a woman who did not behave according to what society suggested at the time. And she used her sorrow to bring joy and lasting impact to the younger generation, especially her granddaughters.
It was no surprise that my grandmother‘s best friend was a woman of equal strength.
As an African American, Mozelle Dalton of Madison faced not only the challenges of racism during her life, but the societal constraints of being a single parent, providing for herself, her son and grandson.
If my grandmother was quietly determined to misbehave so far as her choices to break certain expectations of women, Mozelle did likewise, but with vivacity.
Mozelle was a force to be reckoned with when it came to me and my sisters. If my mom was the CFO of our household, then Mozelle was very much the CEO. Alongside my mother, she ran a tight ship.
Mozelle executed our upbringing flawlessly, her underlying strength tempered with joy. She instructed my sisters and me to work hard for the things in life that focused on what was good, true and beautiful in the world.
Petite like my grandmother, Mozelle had arms that were strong and loving.
She never failed to tell me that she was the first to hold me upon my arrival home from the hospital as a newborn. She called me her “Pooh Bear,’’ and in this nickname foreshadowed the many days of my childhood spent in my own version of A.A. Milne’s “Hundred Acre Wood” — land along the Mayo River our family named Avalon Loop.
Mozelle added wisdom and grace to my young mind and heart. She took as much pride in raising my sisters and me as she did in her own grandson’s life. She would often announce to friends and family that “when she said hop, we would hop.”
Mozelle was the most vigilant woman I have ever known. She ensured we did our chores and made sure we knew our actions had consequences.
If our actions were worthy of praise, she would give it, but if we made poor choices , she made sure we were responsible for their repercussions.
My favorite memory to this day is my last day of eighth grade at Western Rockingham Middle School.
My mom had been notified in advance that I would be receive the Wildcat Citizenship Award—an annual honor given to a student who excelled in leadership, volunteerism and showed virtues, such as respect.
Alongside my mom and my grandmother, Mozelle insisted on being in attendance. Following the ceremony, without saying one word, Mozelle gently, and decisively took my hand in which I held a large two-tier trophy and marched over to my school principal, Judy Fowler.
Mozelle lifted the trophy from my hand and proudly announced to the principal that she had gotten the recipient wrong.
Worried about what might come next, I didn’t look at either of them.
Without flinching, Mozelle proclaimed that she too was a recipient of this prestigious award because I was her workmanship. That statement is forever ingrained in my heart and mind. She was indeed correct.
Even a decade later when I graduated with honors from Davidson College, my grandmother acknowledged not only her own hand in my success, but Mozelle’s critical contributions.
While Mozelle’s health kept her from attending that ceremony, my grandmother swept my mortar board and tassle from my head, popped it on her own and announced that she and her best friend, Mozelle, had also earned my success.
Part II of Moore’s story will appear in the April 7 edition of RockinghamNow and online at RockinghamNow.com.