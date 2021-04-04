Women Who Shaped My Life

If my grandmother was quietly determined to misbehave so far as her choices to break certain expectations of women, Mozelle did likewise, but with vivacity.

Mozelle was a force to be reckoned with when it came to me and my sisters. If my mom was the CFO of our household, then Mozelle was very much the CEO. Alongside my mother, she ran a tight ship.

Mozelle executed our upbringing flawlessly, her underlying strength tempered with joy. She instructed my sisters and me to work hard for the things in life that focused on what was good, true and beautiful in the world.

Petite like my grandmother, Mozelle had arms that were strong and loving.

She never failed to tell me that she was the first to hold me upon my arrival home from the hospital as a newborn. She called me her “Pooh Bear,’’ and in this nickname foreshadowed the many days of my childhood spent in my own version of A.A. Milne’s “Hundred Acre Wood” — land along the Mayo River our family named Avalon Loop.

Mozelle added wisdom and grace to my young mind and heart. She took as much pride in raising my sisters and me as she did in her own grandson’s life. She would often announce to friends and family that “when she said hop, we would hop.”