Women's Only 5K registration opens

GREENSBORO — Registration for the 30th Annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is now open.

Proceeds from the annual event help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, at a new location — Cone Health MedCenter for Women in Greensboro at 930 Third Street. And this year it returns to an in-person format.

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer last year. More than 200,000 cases are treated in the U.S. annually. Most cases occur in women over the age of 50. Early detection usually leads to longer lives or cures, Cone health experts said in a news release.

“I am so excited that we will be able to gather in person. The energy created by everyone who takes part is just amazing,” says Cone Health Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services Sue Pedaline, a nurse practitioner.

“We are also thrilled to host the race at MedCenter for Women and introduce participants to this facility that serves women of all ages and backgrounds.”

Entry fees for the event fund screening mammograms for women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening through the Mammography Scholarship Fund.

Entry fees also support the Cone Health Alight Program that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients for their everyday needs. Those who qualify for the help also receive educational materials, peer mentoring and access to support groups.

Registration for runners and walkers is $30 until Sept 2 after which the rate increases to $40.

For girls 7 and under, registration is $10.

Registration for Pink Ribbon Partners (a one-mile co-ed fun run) is $20.

Interested? Register by going to womensonly5k.com.

"The Women’s Only helps local women—our friends and neighbors—afford potentially lifesaving mammograms,” says Cone Health Vice President of Oncology Services Skip Hislop.

"It shines the light on mammography, and I hope, encourages women who missed mammograms during the pandemic to get back into the routine of annual testing as soon as possible.”