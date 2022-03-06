Woodall prepares to close final chapter on decades of service as McMichael’s SRO

MAYODAN – For more than 20 years, Rockingham County Sherriff’s Department Sergeant and Student Resource Officer Shane Woodall has been a fixture at Dalton McMichael High School.
Whether patrolling the halls during school hours or standing in the margins with a watchful eye at athletic events, he has helped ensure safety at the sprawling high school for more than two decades.
Woodall, a 1990 graduate of Morehead High School and a life-long Eden resident from the Draper community, also works as an assistant baseball coach at McMichael, a sport he played in high school for the Panthers.
His duties as SRO are to provide security for the students, teachers and staff, including intervening in verbal or physical altercations when the need arises. He also schedules and provides security for all home football and basketball games.
But more than that, Woodall has served as a mentor and friend to faculty and students alike over the years.
“What sets Shane apart from just a man in a uniform is he cares deeply about our students,’’ said DMHS Athletic Director Thomas Horton. “He builds relationships with many of our students and helps them adjust to the challenges that they face at school. He supports our athletic teams and even helps raise money for our athletic programs. He goes out of his way to be there for our students. He will be greatly missed at McMichael High School next year.’’
Woodall said it is important to stay vigilant about safety as he roams the halls, but he said being a good SRO starts with building trust within the school.
“I think one thing that helps along the way is building a rapport with kids,’’ he said. “A lot of times you may not know what might be going on. Maybe someone has heard something about what might happen, but when you build that connection with students, they are more apt to come and say, ‘Hey, I need to tell you something.’ Sometimes when people see someone in a uniform, they might be a little intimidated, but they see me in this uniform every day interacting with students whether it is in the hallways or at lunch. So, the main thing is just building that rapport.’’
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a former student resource officer at Holmes Middle School from 1996 to 1997, knows firsthand the importance of the job Woodall performs.
“When I think about Shane Woodall and his contributions as a school resource officer, the first thing I think about is he’s an officer that loves kids,’’ Page said. “Shane has worked for me in his capacity as a school resource officer since he came to work here in early 1999, and soon after, he went to work as a school resource officer. He’s fully involved and fully supportive of the school as a representative. The kids love him there, and the staff thinks a lot of him and he’s really invested a lot of his time and his professionalism in working with the kids there. He cares about the kids, and I can tell you this, when Shane’s not there anymore, he’s going to be very-well missed.’’
A date for finding McMichael’s next SRO hasn’t been set in stone, but Page said he feels confident he will find the right person for the job.
The plan moving forward is to establish a board and begin interviewing candidates within the sheriff’s office for the position. North Carolina law requires candidates must be certified as a school resource officers, but Page says in addition to finding a highly trained and experienced candidate, he and the board will look for the person who is the right fit for the school.
When it comes to school safety, Page said, conversations typically revolve around security doors, cameras and other monitoring systems. But the first line of defense typically begins with an SRO developing trust with the students, Page stressed.
Providing a helping hand
In addition to his role at the high school, Woodall is also the event coordinator for the area’s Special Olympics, a program close to his heart that he’s given time to for more than 20 years.
During the opening ceremony of the county’s 2019 Special Olympics, Woodall received the first Rockingham County Schools Exceptional Children Distinguished Impact Award.
One of his fondest memories at McMichael is a fundraiser he spearheaded in 2015 to take a group of special-needs kids down to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Woodall started a GoFundMe page, and with the help of community members, raised $41,000 in just 53 days to finance the four-day trip for nearly a dozen kids, parents and chaperones.
“It’s just something nice I wanted to do for them,’’ Woodall said. “I think every kid, somewhere along the line, dreams about going to Disney. That was one of those priceless moments. We actually set it up so they got to meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and it was pretty neat to see those faces light up when those characters walked into the room.’’
Woodall has also served as a prom escort for some of McMichael’s special needs kids over the years, typically arriving in style via stretch-limousine.
The final chapter
With McMichael’s 2022 graduation just a little more than three months away, his days are quickly coming to an end on campus.
He has attended every McMichael graduation ceremony except for three during his time as SRO. Two, when his daughters graduated high school, and another when he had knee surgery. Other than that, he’s been a fixture at the ceremony. But he knows the 2022 graduation will be his final one as an SRO.
“I’m sure there will be the sadness, but I know I’m going to be proud,’’ Woodall said. “I’ve loved all of my students, but this senior class, I don’t know what it is about them, but they are special. It could be that this is my last ride and last year because I’ve had some good senior classes. It’s like I tell people, I have the best job in the world. I get to hang out with young kids — it keeps me young. It’s just so rewarding, and it’s a way of giving back and steering kids in the right direction.’’
Following his retirement, Woodall’s priority is to spend more time with his family, he said.
He and his wife of 27 years, Janet, have two daughters, Katelyn and Sarah, and two grandchildren, Adley and Bentley.
Over the last year, McMichael has honored Woodall on several occasions. He was tapped to lead the Phoenix football team onto the field on Senior Night prior to the county rivalry game against his alma mater Morehead on Oct. 7.
Most recently, the school recognized Woodall at a midcourt ceremony by presenting him with a game ball signed by the girls and boys basketball teams from their Feb. 8 games versus Reidsville High School.
Woodall said the appreciation the school has shown him goes above and beyond, and he knows saying goodbye won’t be easy.
“It means the world to me. It’s bittersweet and it’s going to be tough,’’ he said. “I have a lot of people ask me what I’m going to do and I just say, ‘I hope I don’t cry.’ You know, this has been my life for 20 years. But on the flip side . . . it’s all about the kind of legacy you leave. It can be positive or it could be a negative — and that’s kind of what I have always wanted to instill in kids is that you want to leave that positive legacy when you move on from high school to college, to jobs. They are all going to end one day like me, with retiring. A different door is going to open, but it’s about the legacy you leave when you move on.’’