Woodall prepares to close final chapter on decades of service as McMichael’s SRO

Woodall started a GoFundMe page, and with the help of community members, raised $41,000 in just 53 days to finance the four-day trip for nearly a dozen kids, parents and chaperones.

“It’s just something nice I wanted to do for them,’’ Woodall said. “I think every kid, somewhere along the line, dreams about going to Disney. That was one of those priceless moments. We actually set it up so they got to meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and it was pretty neat to see those faces light up when those characters walked into the room.’’

Woodall has also served as a prom escort for some of McMichael’s special needs kids over the years, typically arriving in style via stretch-limousine.

The final chapter

With McMichael’s 2022 graduation just a little more than three months away, his days are quickly coming to an end on campus.

He has attended every McMichael graduation ceremony except for three during his time as SRO. Two, when his daughters graduated high school, and another when he had knee surgery. Other than that, he’s been a fixture at the ceremony. But he knows the 2022 graduation will be his final one as an SRO.