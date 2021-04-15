Woodard named new Reidsville city manager

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville City Council on Tuesday named former Franklin, N.C., town manager Summer Woodard, as Reidsville’s new city manager.
Woodard, 35, will fill the vacancy left by Preston Mitchell earlier this year and plans to begin her job June 14, according to a news release from the City of Reidsville.
“Our Council and I are very excited that Summer Woodard has agreed to be Reidsville’s next city manager,” said Mayor Jay Donecker. “She comes highly regarded by the citizens she has served ably in Franklin, and we were very impressed by her qualifications and experience that she will be bringing to Reidsville.”
Woodard has more than 10 years of experience in municipal government, working for the Town of Franklin since 2014 and overseeing 61 employees there.
Her duties included hiring key management, using a public-private partnership to secure property for a fire department sub-station, implementing a Comprehensive Improvements Planand rate study for the town's water and swer prokects. And She successfull increased Franklin's general fund balance. Additionally, she worked as assistant to the town manager and human resources officers in Franklin from 2010-2014.
“I am excited to become a member of Team Reidsville,” said Woodard. “I look forward to working with Mayor Donecker, city council, city staff and the Reidsville community,'' Woodard said.
"The City of Reidsville is immersed in history and community. The sense of community and hometown pride is what drew me to your beautiful city. I greatly appreciate the opportunity Mayor Donecker and city council have afforded me. I can’t wait to meet each of you and call Reidsville home.”
A Franklin native, Woodard holds bachelor of arts degrees in political science and history from Western Carolina University, where she also earned her master's degree in public administration. She also has completed the Municipal Administration Certification offered by the UNC School of Government.
While in Franklin, Woodard served on multiple boards, including the town's Tourism Development Commission and Tourism Development Authority boards, the Macon County Transit Board and Rotary Club. Woodard is proud of her six-year board post with the Macon County Care Net board, a local food bank. She has also served on the board of Macon County's R.E.A.C.H., a non-profit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Woodard will be missed in Franklin.
“I have thought for some time that Summer would be sought after by another town,” said Franklin Mayor Bob Scott. “She has the reputation of being an outstanding town manager so it was only a matter of time. I cannot begin to tell you how much I will miss her. She is not only a wonderful person to work with but over the years, she has become a great friend. I know the town employees feel the same way. So, it is sadness on my part and pride that she will be a great asset to Reidsville.”