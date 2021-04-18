Woodard named new Reidsville city manager

“The City of Reidsville is immersed in history and community. The sense of community and hometown pride is what drew me to your beautiful city. I greatly appreciate the opportunity Mayor Donecker and city council have afforded me. I can’t wait to meet each of you and call Reidsville home.”

A Franklin native, Woodard holds bachelor of arts degrees in political science and history from Western Carolina University, where she also earned her master’s degree in public administration. She also has completed the Municipal Administration Certification offered by the UNC School of Government.

While in Franklin, Woodard served on multiple boards, including the town’s Tourism Development Commission and Tourism Development Authority boards, the Macon County Transit Board and Rotary Club. Woodard is proud of her six-year board post with the Macon County Care Net board, a local food bank. She has also served on the board of Macon County’s R.E.A.C.H., a non-profit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Woodard will be missed in Franklin.