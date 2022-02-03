Work begins Monday to replace bridge over Wolf Island Creek in Rockingham County

PELHAM — Drivers will have to detour around a portion of Dibrell Road until likely August as the state replaces the bridge where the road crosses over Wolf Island Creek.

Work begins at 8 a.m. Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. The 180-foot-long bridge will be replaced with one that is 240 feet long, according to bid documents for the project work.

The road will be closed at the bridge until the new bridge is finished, which is scheduled for August, DOT said.

Drivers will be detoured along N.C. 700, Mayfield Road and Service Road to access points on either side of the closure.