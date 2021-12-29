Wreaths of remembrance adorn veterans' graves across region

MAYODAN — More than 600 wreaths now memorialize the graves of veterans in eight cemeteries in Madison and Mayodan.
This is the second year that the James Hunter Chapter National Society Daughters of American Revolution has participated in the Wreaths Across America program, said Wreaths Across American location coordinator Janelle Johnson.
More than 365 veterans are buried in the “new” Mayodan Cemetery off Ayersville Road and the “old” Mayodan Cemetery on Third Avenue. Thirty are at God’s Acre in Mayodan.
“Young and old have come to honor our deceased veterans,” Chapter Regent Kimberly Thompson said in welcoming the approximately 30 people attending the Madison ceremony on Dec. 18.
Because of rain, the Mayodan ceremony was shortened to just the invocation and welcome before Mayodan Scout Troop 562 Senior Patrol Leader Trentyn Murphy and scouts Zachary Lawson, Nate Lawson and Lucas Dudley presented the wreaths for each branch of the military. More than 50 volunteers came out to lay the wreaths to honor these veterans.
Although the DAR chapter set a goal of 810 wreaths, they only received enough funds to order 600. In addition to individual, organizational and business donations, the chapter received a Walmart grant and “generous contributions” from Avalon Salon, Charlie’s Soap Outlet, Delman & Co. CPAs of Greensboro and Vaughn Benton American Post Legion No. 80 of Madison.
Some people sponsored relatives but other donors did not designate specific veterans, Johnson said.
“They just wanted to help out,” she said, adding Y&W Farm Center in Madison and All About Floors in Mayodan stored the wreaths after they arrived.
Madison Scout Troop 540 Senior Patrol Leader Cameron Moore led the presentation of the colors. DAR member Karen Vernon led the Pledge of Allegiance and member Sharron Hylton gave the invocation. Janice Tate read a brief personal account of four local veterans and their military service.
“Without the help of the Madison Scout troop, we would not have gotten the five cemeteries completed before dark,” Johnson said.
A total of 416 veterans who served in various military branches during peacetime and the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War are buried in the Citizen, Collins, Madison Presbyterian, Riverview and Woodland cemeteries.
“This year, across the country, more than 2,700 participating locations like this one, millions of Americans gather safely as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach,” Thompson continued. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price.”
The day was full of gratitude and remembrance for veterans’ sacrifices.
“These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf,” Thompson said.
Thompson noted many were “veterans of wars and conflicts that America has had to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed. America has always been the first nation to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world.”
She encouraged people to say “thank you” whenever seeing a veteran or active duty member of the armed forces.
“We owe them our way of life, and a moment of your time is well spent.”