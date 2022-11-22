Wrecks in county claim two lives

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two people died in automobile accidents in Rockingham County this week.

On Monday at around 3:21 p.m., driver Patrick Gibbs Jr. of Danville, heading south along the 2100 block of Freeway Drive in Reidsville, crossed the grassy median in a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup and hit another vehicle head on.

Mark Ramey of Eden was driving a 2008 Lincoln Mark LT northbound with passengers. The number of passengers was not available on Tuesday.

The impact killed Gibbs instantly and left Ramey and his passengers seriously injured, authorities said.

Freeway Drive was closed Monday afternoon for more than an hour as a medical team landed in a helicopter on the thoroughfare and flew one of the injured out to a regional hospital.

Two other injured passengers were taken to a regional hospital via ambulance, authorities said.

The Reidsville Police and the State Highway Patrol are investigating the accident, officials said.

Bullins dies in single car accident

On Sunday, Ronnie Ray Bullins, 53, of Stoneville died when his vehicle ran off the road along West Main Street in Stoneville and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, authorities said.

Bullins, who led mission trips and Bible study, served as Director of Missions for Osborne Baptist Church in Eden.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death, according to Stoneville police.

Funeral arrangements for Bullins were incomplete early Tuesday. Fair Funeral Home in Eden is handling arrangements.