WRMS girl’s basketball team donates a helping hand to needy citizens during the holidays

Western Rockingham Middle School head basketball coach Mike Elrod and his players have been working hard to spread some holiday cheer in recent weeks. Prior to Thanksgiving, the team and sponsors gathered over 145 pounds of food and donated the bounty to The Food Pantry Lot 2540 in Mayodan. The food is used to feed several families in the community over the holidays through the end of 2022. The program is designed to help needy families who are struggling to make ends meet and allows them some assistance to alleviate the burden of high food costs.

Elrod, who is a sergeant with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, said the program is also valuable to the players as they learn important life lessons of lending a helping hand to people in the community.

“We do it every year, but with the way the economy is I just approached them and told them we needed to do it bigger and better than ever before to help feed the families in our area, especially for Thanksgiving to have a positive effect for the people in our community. They (the players) really stepped up to the plate and I’m so very proud of them,” Elrod said.

The kids not only used their contacts in the community and their families to help get the food, but also dug into their own piggy banks.

Elrod said as a coach, the players often depend on their families and citizens through fundraisers to make it possible to fund sports and he wanted them to see the other side of what it takes to get the money together to make a project like this become a reality.

“With this, I really wanted the girls to use their means and their resources because it means more to them and I think the parents agree. They used a lot of their own money and went to Dollar General and places like that to get some non-perishable items and brought it in to share with the people in our community,” said Elrod.

He believes getting young people involved in public service is important in shaping their lives in a positive manner.

“I believe that is what our job is as coaches and also as citizens. It’s a lot like what I do in law enforcement, but what I wanted to do was to get these kids involved with community service at an early age. This way they are not just asking for money all year long. You know how it is with school sports - athletes are always going out and asking for money so they can’t get what they need. But they don’t see the other side of it. Now they see what’s good about it on both sides and it makes it real to them. The next time they go out and ask for money, they appreciate it a whole lot more,” Elrod said.

If you are interested in making a donation or need groceries you can register with The Food Pantry for a free box of high quality food. Boxes are available on the second Saturday of each month. Please arrive between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Consumers need to bring an ID, proof of address and a Second Harvest food card if you have one. The Food Pantry at Lot 2540 is located at 411 S. 2nd Avenue in Mayodan. For more information, call 336-523-0541.