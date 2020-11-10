Wynonna has a new album and a new outlook on who she is and where she's heading

“I've never talked about this, but since the time I was 18 and successful, I'm not the kind of person, to walk around singing around the house or even singing in the shower,” the singer says. “I think people find that surprising. Because my world was so full of noise, I was quiet. The point is, I found myself singing to the Lord. And I've always heard, 'Sing to an audience of one.' I've always gotten that. It's like going to church. You get that message. And I found myself crying out for a miracle. God, please. For whatever it was. Keep my son safe as he goes out and battles the enemy. My daughter, my husband and my marriage. Whatever it was, God, please. Give us help in all the things we pray for.”

She started to sing “Feeling Good” to herself: “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me / And I'm feeling good,” having the presence of mind to record it on her cell phone and send it to her label head at Anti Records. They decided to release it on Spotify first.

“It was me standing in my home looking out at the land, going, 'God, what about it?' So that came from a personal experience, being brokenhearted and feeling like I was in this place of ... a sort of a purgatory. I felt in this place ... 'OK, I've got a choice. I can either see this as a choke hold or as a pause that's necessary.' Sort of like, stop the car, get out the map and see where you're headed.”