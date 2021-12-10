Yanceyville woman dies in Reidsville after stepping in front of SUV

REIDSVILLE – A 40-year-old Yanceyville woman died Thursday morning after walking into the path of a vehicle on N.C. 14.

According to witnesses, Cara Elizabeth Reese got out of a Toyota Corolla about 6:12 a.m. on the southbound side N.C. 14 at the Madison Street intersection.

Reese apparently had been arguing with the driver of the Corolla. After the Corolla drove away, Reese began walking along NC 14.

N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Carter said Reese stepped into the path of a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by James Madren, 65, of Reidsville. Madren was towing a boat behind his truck. Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges will be filed against Madren, who suffered no injuries, Carter said.