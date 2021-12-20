Yes, that's a Tesla. Cary's first electric police patrol cars make their debut

"If we're able to refurbish the vehicle, that would be considerably more," said interim Police Chief Terry Sult. "Because with these things, change a couple motors, change the battery, make sure you've got good seats and suspension, you've got a brand new car."

The department is using the Teslas in its traffic unit, which enforces speed limits and responds to accidents. They have a range of about 324 miles between charges, which is about three times as far as an officer will drive during a typical shift, Sult said.

The department will be assessing their durability in the coming years, Sult said, but the first impressions are that the Teslas perform better than gas-powered cars.

"I've been in this business for five decades. The best performing police car I've ever driven was a Dodge Charger," he said. "And this has the Dodge Charger hands down, from a purely performance perspective."

Other government agencies looking at electrics

Police departments across the country are experimenting with electric vehicles, either for environmental reasons or to prepare for a potential future when most cars and trucks run on electricity.