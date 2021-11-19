YMCA of Northwest North Carolina to begin search for new leader

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is facing its second chief executive search in 4 ½ years, following the announcement that Stan Law is leaving to take the same job in Charlotte.
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Monday the hiring of Law, who is a Charlotte native as chief executive and president.
Law began his career with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte as an after-school counselor.
Law, 59, and a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, is the first black person to serve as leader of the local YMCA.
Law will take over in Charlotte in early January, succeeding Todd Tibbits, who left in July to become CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County, Calif.
Law’s last day with the local YMCA is Dec. 17.
The local YMCA board is discussing its strategy for replacing Law, including whether to appoint an interim chief executive and the breadth of the search, communications director Michael Bragg said.
Law became the local YMCA’s chief executive and president in May 2017 when he replaced Curtis Hazelbaker, who left in January 2017 after eight years to take a similar job with the Metropolitan Dallas chapter.
Law came to the local YMCA after serving in the same roles since 2013 with the Greater Birmingham chapter in Alabama.
He was paid $322,646 in total compensation in 2019, including $253,248 in salary, according to the most recent federal tax form 990 submitted by the agency.
“While we are disappointed that Stan is leaving ... he and his wife are going back to the community they grew up in and call home. We wish them nothing but the best,” said Wesley Davis, chief volunteer officer for the local YMCA chapter.
“Our board of directors is committed to continuing the vital work in this area, as well as our entire seven-county service region, as we begin our process to search for our new leader.
“Our community is better because of Stan and the impact he made will be felt for years to come, especially with his dedication to serving the East Winston community,” Davis said.
The Charlotte YMCA conducted a national search before its board chose Law.
“I’m honored to have been selected to lead the YMCA that served me as a child, through swim lessons and camp, and where I began my career,” Law said in a statement.
“Returning to Charlotte means coming home. I’m incredibly passionate about the community, and the Y’s ability to serve where the needs are greatest.”
Theresa Drew, the Charlotte YMCA’s board chairwoman, said that Law’s “extensive YMCA background and passion for our mission, connections to the community, and his deep experience in operations, fundraising, strategic planning, marketing and leadership encompass the broad spectrum of qualities our Y needs in its next leader. “