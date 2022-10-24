YMCA's Donovant talks Bright Beginnings to Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Longtime Reidsville YMCA board of directors member and volunteer Joye Donovant recently spoke to Kiwanis Club members about the value of the Y's Bright Beginnings program.

A volunteer at the Y for 12 years, Donovant said she has seen the benefits that time and donated funds bring to children in need. Through the Bright Beginnings program, which the Kiwanis Club helps sponsor, six elementary schools recommend children who need a boost getting school supplies, clothing and other basics for the school year.

Deserving children are selected by teachers and school counselors for the program, then their parents are contacted by Y volunteers to get permission for a child to take part.

Next, the child's parent or guardian makes a list of items the child needs most.

Finally, the children come to the YMCA where volunteers accompany them on a bus trip to Walmart where the adults help them shop for the items they will need to start school, Donovant said. "It is an exciting day for all.''

Each summer, program volunteers raise money so they will have enough by fall when school starts. Indeed, it takes about $125-$150 per child to guarantee they have supplies for the school year, Donovant said.

This fall, the program assisted 60 children, filling book bags with grade-appropriate supplies, as well as clothing, shoes and other necessities, she said.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Reidsville. Visitors are welcome.