You can get $45 in gift cards with this blood donation

EDEN — A blood drive on Jan. 25 can net each donor two e-gift cards worth $45, according to UNC Rockingham Health Care.

The health care system said there is a critical need for blood donations. There will be a blood mobile bus in front of Day Hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25. The hospital is located at 117 E. Kings Highway. Appointments can be made online at https://bit.ly/3Il1Xk4.

Donors must be 16 years or older and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required and 16-year-olds must have a written consent to donate.

For more information, go to thebloodconnection.org.