Young Gunter family loses everything in apartment fire

The sleeping family wouldn’t have known they were in peril without a signal from a neighbor.

“Someone was knocking on the door to wake them up,’’ Evette Gunter said. “So they jumped up and grabbed the children out of the bed and ran outside. They lost everything. All they had is what they had on.’’

The loss was particularly devastating for the couple who had recently purchased new furniture, after saving carefully from their jobs as U.S. Postal Service employees .

And the entire family is still grieving the loss of George Gunter, as well, they said.

While the fire robbed Jordan Gunter of nearly all of his father’s keepsakes stored at the apartment, he was able to salvage one important link to his dad from the rubble.

“They went over today to see if anything was left, and the only thing he was able to find in there was a basketball jersey that had belonged to his father,’’ said Evette Gunter.

“Jordan had said during the fire, crying, ‘All of daddy’s stuff … it’s gone, it’s burning. Everything I had of daddy’s …’" Jordan’s mom said.