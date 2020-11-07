Young Gunter family loses everything in apartment fire

REIDSVILLE — Photos of the Gunter children frolicking in bright Halloween costumes outside their apartment last weekend capture some of the final happy memories a young family enjoyed in their home.
A powerful blaze at Willow Creek Apartments in Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning destroyed some 14 units, including their own, leaving 38 people displaced. No one was injured and a cause for the blaze has not been determined, officials said.
Ten of the tenants left homeless were youngsters, including the Gunter children who have strong ties to Rockingham County.
Their dad Jordan Gunter, 30, a Reidsville native, played football for Reidsville High School about 15 years ago, helping take the team to a state championship.
Their grandfather, the late George Gunter Jr., was a beloved Reidsville coach who died suddenly in 2018 at age 50 from an infection, leaving his family and community rattled. A star basketball player in his youth, he had taught the game to generations of youngsters through the Reidsville YMCA and the city’s rec center.
Grandmother Evette Gunter of Reidsville was the first to get a call from her son as the blaze raged Wednesday, destroying nearly all of the family’s belongings.
“Jordan called me, and they were frantic and he was crying and she was crying,’’ Gunter said of her son and his wife, Tyneisha Morris. “They were standing there watching their building burn. The whole complex was on fire.’’
The sleeping family wouldn’t have known they were in peril without a signal from a neighbor.
“Someone was knocking on the door to wake them up,’’ Evette Gunter said. “So they jumped up and grabbed the children out of the bed and ran outside. They lost everything. All they had is what they had on.’’
The loss was particularly devastating for the couple who had recently purchased new furniture, after saving carefully from their jobs as U.S. Postal Service employees .
And the entire family is still grieving the loss of George Gunter, as well, they said.
While the fire robbed Jordan Gunter of nearly all of his father’s keepsakes stored at the apartment, he was able to salvage one important link to his dad from the rubble.
“They went over today to see if anything was left, and the only thing he was able to find in there was a basketball jersey that had belonged to his father,’’ said Evette Gunter.
“Jordan had said during the fire, crying, ‘All of daddy’s stuff … it’s gone, it’s burning. Everything I had of daddy’s …’" Jordan’s mom said.
Children Johnte, 8, Layiah, 7, and Prince, 2, sat in the family’s car with their parents Wednesday morning in the apartment complex parking lot as nine fire engines fought the apartment blaze. Red Cross officials by Thursday had provided a Clemmons hotel room for the family, Evette Gunter said.
But they will need significant help to replace even the most basic necessities, she explained.
For that reason, she has established a cash app through which people may make donations, which will be disbursed fully to the family, Evette Gunter said.
The app address is: $EvetteGunter.
The family would also benefit from donations of clothing.
Children’s sizes are:
- Johnte, 8, wears size 8 boys clothes. His shoe size is child’s 12.
- Prince, 2, wears size 3T boys clothes. His shoes size is a child’s 7.
- Layiah, 7, wears a size 6 girls clothes. Her shoe size is a child’s 12.
- Jordan Gunter wears size large shirts, jeans and pants in size 32’’/32’’ and size 12 men’s shoes.
- Tyneisha Morris wears a women’s size 4-6 and size 6 women’s shoes.
The kids lost school supplies and toys, and Jordan Gunter, an avid artist, lost all supplies, including paints and brushes. Morris, who had been collecting supplies with which to study nail technology through a beauty school, needs to replace items lost in the fire.
“Of course, prayers are always needed and always welcomed,’’ Evette Gunter said. “ You know there’s I just never dealt with a situation where you lose everything ad then you have to start over from scratch.’’
To make donations, contact Evette Gunter at (336) 324-9049 or Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Stoneville at (336) 573-2337.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
