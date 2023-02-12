REIDVILLE – When 12-year-old Jackson Pruitt learned of the VFW’s annual essay contest, he decided to enter because he believed he could honor veterans with his words.

“(I thought) it would be a great way to show my respect to the veterans who have served us and cared about us – risking their own lives for us,” Jackson said.

In January, Jackson and his parents, Kasie and Tom Pruitt, were invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Midway/Monroeton VFW Post 8297 and its auxiliary.

The Rockingham Middle School sixth-grader thought they were there for something routine—“there just to show that I cared about what they (the veterans) have done,” Jackson said.

“I didn’t think I was going to win,” said Jackson, who is one of six Rockingham County students recognized as winners of the annual essay-writing contests.

Jackson further placed second in the larger VFW District 10 competition.

The VFW organization sponsors the essay contests to encourage students to learn more about the history of our country and to be more aware of the veterans who have served, especially in war zones, to preserve our freedom, said Kenan Walker, who co-hosts the project with his wife, Jane.

This year, 19 high schoolers participated in the “Voice of Democracy” program, and 30 middle school students took part in the “Patriot’s Pen” essay competition, Kenan Walker said.

Jason “Jay” E. Ramey Jr., a high school freshman at Community Baptist School and son of Miranda and Jason Ramey, won first place in the VOD competition. His winning VOD recording, typed essay and entry form were submitted to the VFW District 10 competition level, as well.

Another Community Baptist School freshman, Fiona Lin, daughter of Lei Jen and Baiquan Lin, was second place winner in the VOD category.

Kaylie Ratcliffe, a sophomore at Rockingham County High School, placed third. Her parents are Lori and Timothy Ratcliffe.

This was the second time Jay Ramey participated in the VFW essay contests. Last year, he entered the Patriot’s Pen division as an eighth grader at Community Baptist.

The young writer credits pandemic restrictions with enhancing his interest in writing back in April 2020.

“I had a lot more time on my hands because virtual school was only running a half day,” Ramey explained. “So, it gave me a lot more time to pursue other interests because I wasn’t having to worry about being at school all day as much.”

Jay also disclosed that the pandemic meant a chance for him to watch more professional wrestling on television. That sparked him to create a newsletter about the sport.

His first weekly edition was comprised of a run-down of various wrestling matches he had watched.

At first only his parents were reading the newsletter, but as other people learned about it, they asked to see it.

Now, Jay says he wants to become a sports writer.

“I enjoy doing it,” Jay said. “If I am writing consistently, I will become a better writer.” Looking at past editions, Jay said “they look awful to me” now.

But those first efforts also reveal how much he has improved over the past few months.

His English teacher, Dr. Cheryl Crabb, was impressed when she saw his writing strengthen, and she began enrolling Jay in writing contests. He’s still waiting to hear back from those, he said.

This Voice of Democracy essay will always be special to Jay because it was the first one he won.

“I felt proud because I worked hard for it, and I spent a lot of time on it,’’ he said of winning.

First, Jay spent a day outlining the essay but quickly realized he had written “a ton.”

Working with Dr. Crabb took days to trim it down to meet the length guidelines. Once he edited the piece down to be read in under five minutes, Jay spent several more days refining the essay to his satisfaction, he said.

His hard work paid off.

“I would like to thank the veterans for all their sacrifices to our country,” he said.

A shocked Jackson Pruitt was first-place winner in the Patriot’s Pen competition.

Boone Broeker, Rockingham County Middle School sixth-grader, placed second in the local competition. His parents are Ryan and Levi Broeker.

Another Rockingham County Middle School sixth-grader, Jake Pryor, won third place. He is the son of Heather and Brandon Pryor.

All three Patriot’s Pen winners are students in Emily Byess’ English Language Arts Class at RCMS, Kenan said.

History of the competition

The National Association of Broadcasters started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947, and the VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s before assuming sole responsibility for the program in 1961.

The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles. Around 40,000 students participate in the competition, and the VFW awards more than $2 million in scholarships every year.

A national audio-essay competition, VOD, requires participants to write and record a three- to five-minute essay based on a patriotic theme. At the national level, the first-place prize is a $35,000 college scholarship. This year’s theme was “Why Is The Veteran Important?”

The Patriot’s Pen essay competition is open to students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It gives them an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. The essay’s length must be 300-400 typewritten words.

The 2022-2023 theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.’’ The first place Patriot’s Pen national award is $5,000.

All entries begin at the VFW Post level. Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the District level. The District level winners proceed to compete at the Department (state) level. The state winners proceed to the national level.

This is the first time Jackson ever entered anything, but he says writing “inspires” him. He first became interested in composition when he was in fourth grade because he enjoyed “reading about people and how much they do for us and respect us.”

The announcement delighted his parents, his mother said.

“We were just proud of him for participating in the contest,” Kasie said. “We knew he had placed but when they announced him as the first-place winner, we were very surprised but also very proud.”

The district contest was held at the VFW Post 2087 in Greensboro.

At the district contest, Jackson admitted he was “way more nervous” even though he didn’t have to read his essay.

“I felt really proud of myself because I was a contestant in the sixth-eighth grade, and I made it so far as an eighth grader,” Jackson said.