Younger adults must help stem the surge of COVID-19

WENTWORTH — Younger adults must take precautions seriously to slow the spread of COVID-19 if the county is to see a summer free of climbing COVID-19 cases, health officials and local medical practitioners said.
Socializing in close proximity to others, failing to wear masks or wearing them incorrectly, and skipping vaccination are among the reasons folks between 17 and 32 are turning up positive for COVID-19 here, officials have said.
“We are seeing an increase in infection rates again. These seem to be increasing in the younger demographics,” said Jason Vaughn, a nurse practitioner in Eden who has diagnosed dozens of COVID-19 cases since last spring and traveled to New York City to help feed fellow health care workers during the most intense months of the pandemic in 2020.
“We cannot ... start to relax our precautionary measures such as washing hands, wearing masks, and limiting our exposure to others,” Vaughn said.
With an infection rate that has bounced back up to 4.9% and 4.7% in Rockingham this week, it is also critical that every person eligible for a vaccination get one, health experts agree.
The county’s infection rate had dropped to 3.7% in recent weeks but has steadily crept back up.
“It is very important that we continue to get our vaccinations as they become available,” Vaughn said. “I am very reassured by the action that the CDC took in its pausing of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to further investigate and obtain more data. That gives me confidence that our safety is ... their foremost priority.”
The pharmaceutical giant’s one-shot vaccine may have triggered a rare blood clotting disorder in some six people out of 6.8 million given the vaccine. That amounts to around 1 in a million suffering the rare side effect, experts say, agreeing that the vaccine is likely very safe for general use despite the handful of rare ill effects.
Statewide, infection rates are climbing with a reading of 6.8% on Tuesday. State health officials warned that after watching infections decline over the past few months, the rate had stalled.
North Carolina on Tuesday had recorded 949,366 people with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last March and 12,418 people had died in the Tar Heel state, health statistics showed. Rockingham County’s infected totaled 7,306 on Tuesday, up 40 cases since Friday for an average of roughly 10 new cases per day. Hospitals had 46 inpatients with COVID-19 here and the death toll stood at 109. Meanwhile, the number of individuals vaccinated continued to climb toward the 50% mark for the county of around 91,000, health department statistics showed. On Tuesday, county health records showed 44,883 of the roughly 91,000 residents in the county had been vaccinated.
Vaccines for homebound
The Rockingham County Division of Public Health is conducting a campaign to reach homebound individuals who need COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Rockingham County has an aging population, needing additional assistance for things many may take for granted. For instance, being homebound with the inability to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by our organization,” Katrina White, public information officer for the RCDPH, said in a news release.
Nearly 19% of the county’s residents are 65 or older.
“Rockingham County Division of Public Health understands the importance of providing this invaluable service to members of one of our most vulnerable populations,” White said in the release. “In an effort to better serve our community, Rockingham County Division of Public Health will provide “in-home” vaccination services at no cost for those unable to participate in the clinics and/or other resources in the county.”
To receive the service, county residents should complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Homebound Vaccination Request form. The form may be completed by going to https://forms.gle/nWJjnEBHt8juQGZ79 or by visiting the Rockingham County Human Services page at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/.
For more information and for assistance for those with no access to a computer, call 336-342-8140.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx or check with Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. Call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccines are also available through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at www.YourShot.org.