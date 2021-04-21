Younger adults must help stem the surge of COVID-19

WENTWORTH — Younger adults must take precautions seriously to slow the spread of COVID-19 if the county is to see a summer free of climbing COVID-19 cases, health officials and local medical practitioners said.

Socializing in close proximity to others, failing to wear masks or wearing them incorrectly, and skipping vaccination are among the reasons folks between 17 and 32 are turning up positive for COVID-19 here, officials have said.

“We are seeing an increase in infection rates again. These seem to be increasing in the younger demographics,” said Jason Vaughn, a nurse practitioner in Eden who has diagnosed dozens of COVID-19 cases since last spring and traveled to New York City to help feed fellow health care workers during the most intense months of the pandemic in 2020.

“We cannot ... start to relax our precautionary measures such as washing hands, wearing masks, and limiting our exposure to others,” Vaughn said.

With an infection rate that has bounced back up to 4.9% and 4.7% in Rockingham this week, it is also critical that every person eligible for a vaccination get one, health experts agree.

The county’s infection rate had dropped to 3.7% in recent weeks but has steadily crept back up.