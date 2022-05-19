Yount named Reidsville's Main Street Manager and Market Square Coordinator

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County native Robin Yount was recently named Main Street Manager and Market Square Coordinator for the city of Reidsville.

Yount, who took the post on May 16 brings years of experience in tourism and marketing to the role, having served for more than 20 years as Tourism Manager for Rockingham County. In this role, she successfully coordinated and recruited a number of projects that resulted in a positive economic impact throughout the county.

Among the projects: a joint effort with the city of Reidsville to bring Cycle North Carolina’s Mountains-to-the-Coast ride to the local community.

This event brought more than 800 cyclists, plus their families and supporters to Lake Reidsville in 2021, creating an economic boon to the area's restaurants, hotels and businesses, city officials said in a news release.

Yount led Rockingham County’s tourism development and marketing initiative to promote the community as a tourist destination to state, regional and national audiences. She further served as the staff liaison to the Tourism Development Authority (TDA) of Rockingham County and worked closely with the Rockingham County Economic Development staff to promote Rockingham County’s quality of life for business and industry recruitment.

In addition to having already worked with several members of the city's Team Reidsville staff on previous projects, Yount has also served on a number of boards of directors, including the Haw River and Mayo River State Park Advisory Board, the Rockingham County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, and the Dan River Basin Association. Robin is also a former member of the board of directors for the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the Western Rockingham County Chambers of Commerce.