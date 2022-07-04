Your Passport to Summer is at the North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH — Take a trip with your North Carolina museums to the collaborative Summer Passport Program. To start, get a Passport at the North Carolina Museum of History, the North Carolina Museum of Art, or the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. Then complete the scavenger hunts and get your passport stamped at all three museums to earn a free NC Traveler patch. The hunts are great for elementary-age kids with attached grown-ups, but others can participate too. The program has a variety of other programs in July for children and adults, including Summer Tar Heel Tales, History and Highballs, History at High Noon, and more. Toward the end of the month, the North Carolina A to Z exhibition, which highlights a diverse array of people, places, events, and objects from North Carolina’s history through the lens of an alphabetical framework will be offered. The museum and Museum Shop are open to the public. Masks at the North Carolina Museum of History are optional and admission is free.

Top Five Things to Do in July

Summer Passport Program – Art + History + Science. Take a trip with your North Carolina museums! Explore on a family-friendly adventure.

History and Highballs: French Heritage of North Carolina. Learn about the arrival of the “French Gratitude Train” in downtown Raleigh in 1949.

Visit the exhibit Are We There Yet? North Carolina’s Variety Vacationland, 1930s–1970s one more time before it closes on Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m.

History at High Noon: Emerging Revolutionary War. Join us for our first History at High Noon back in person with a special presentation by Revolutionary War historians Rob Orrison and Mark Maloy.

Experience our newest exhibition, North Carolina A to Z, which highlights different people, places, events, and objects from North Carolina’s history through the lens of an alphabetical framework. The exhibit employs artifacts, images, and interactive opportunities to present both familiar and lesser-known topics from our state’s past.

Read on for a current listing of July events and follow us on social media for updates and additional programming. You also can stay up to date on all events and exhibits by visiting the museum website: ncmuseumofhistory.org. Programs are free unless otherwise noted. Advance registration, at ncmuseumofhistory.org/events, is generally required to receive a confirmation email with information about joining online presentations.

If you miss a previous program, many of the museum’s programs are being archived to enjoy any time on the museum YouTube channel.

Hands-on History: In the Garden

Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m.–noon

Free in-person, drop-in program; all ages are welcome.

Tour the History of the Harvest museum garden with an expert, make a native bee house, and learn some garden-fresh recipes.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: The Great Ball Game

Tuesday, July 12, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Stories don’t go away during the summer. Join us in looking around an exhibit with a museum staff member, then listen to a history-related story.

History and Highballs: French Heritage of North Carolina

Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Adults only, please.

Speaker: Dr. Dudley M. Marchi, Professor of Humanities, Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures, North Carolina State University

This presentation will give a brief overview of French heritage in North Carolina to set the stage for the arrival of the “French Gratitude Train” in downtown Raleigh February 8, 1949. It was an exciting event. France sent boxcars laden with gifts to all 49 US states in appreciation for securing the Allied victory over Germany. The American nickname for this magnificent gift was the “Merci Train.” Archival photographs document the event and the collection of gifts.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: Wind Flyers

Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

History at High Noon: Emerging Revolutionary War

Wednesday, July 20, 12–1 p.m., Daniels Auditorium, NC Museum of History

Speakers: Rob Orrison, Division Manager, Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation, and Co-Founder, Emerging Revolutionary War Series; and Mark Maloy, Historian, George Washington Memorial Parkway, National Park Service, and Author of Inaugural Volumes in the Emerging Revolutionary War Series. Special presentations will be made by Revolutionary War historians Rob Orrison and Mark Maloy. Orrison will kick off the program talking about the Emerging Revolutionary War project that he and his colleagues have founded.

Maloy will wrap up the presentation by sharing how in the worst winter of the Revolutionary War, George Washington dispatched General James Hogun and his brigade of North Carolina Continental soldiers to march almost 800 miles from Washington’s army outside New York City to reinforce the Continentals making a stand in Charleston, South Carolina. The North Carolinians marched overland for months through their home state and into the defenses of Charleston, only to surrender to the British a month later. Learn about these intrepid Continentals and their sacrifice for the cause of American independence.

History and Highballs: The Power of the Pivot

Thursday, July 21, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Adults only, please.

Speaker: Christi Ferretti, Chef and Co-Founder/Co-Owner, Pine Valley Market

Christi Ferretti, a chef and co-founder/co-owner of Wilmington’s much-loved Pine Valley Market will provide an inside scoop on how, being a mother, wife, and chef. She balances life as a successful small-business owner through recessions, accidents, and a pandemic.

Ferretti, a Florida native, spent many years in the catering business and as a personal chef in Orlando. She has been at home in the kitchen since she could walk. Ferretti credits her love for food and helpfulness to her Italian heritage. A graduate of the University of Central Florida, with a degree in education, Ferretti enjoys sharing her knowledge of food and wine with customers and friends.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: The Pig Who Went Home on Sunday–An Appalachian Folktale

Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Exhibit Opening: North Carolina A to Z

Friday, July 29, 9 a.m. at the NC Museum of History

The North Carolina Museum History staff embraced the chance to create an exhibition that matched aspects of North Carolina history to each letter of the alphabet. Sure, B could stand for Basketball, but what would X represent? Or Q?

North Carolina A to Z highlights a diverse array of people, places, events, and objects from North Carolina’s history through the lens of an alphabetical framework. It employs artifacts, images, and interactive opportunities to present both familiar and lesser-known topics from our state’s past.

The exhibit features a wide variety of artifacts from the museum’s collection, including several that are rarely displayed.

Visitors also will be able to engage with exhibition content through photo ops, multimedia presentations, games, and other hands-on activities.

Exhibit Closing: Are We There Yet? North Carolina’s Variety Vacationland, 1930s–1970s

Sunday, July 31, 5 p.m.

See Variety Vacationland one more time before it closes. This photography exhibit looks back at an era when tourism boomed thanks largely to a state-run marketing effort called “Variety Vacationland.” The Variety Vacationland campaign was successful in creating a unified tourism industry in North Carolina from the 1930s to the 1970s by depicting our state as both modern and progressive, but with strong ties to its past. However, true to the Jim Crow era, most sites promoted were marketed (and accessible) to White tourists only; people of color were neglected and even exploited at times, an attitude this exhibit attempts to point out where possible.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, politicians and business leaders began efforts to boost North Carolina’s economy by lobbying for a statewide campaign to showcase tourism attractions. This eventually led to a full-color tourist guide titled North Carolina, a Variety Vacationland first printed in 1937. It was soon followed by billboards, postcards, movies, television programs, and even a jingle.