Youth Choir auditions open doors for young talent

REIDSVILLE - Two musical women here have organized a youth choir to give kids the opportunity to fine tune their singing and perform live in public, a move they say will strengthen the community.

Rockingham Youth Singers, open to kids ages 8-14, will hold its first auditions from 5- 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Main Street United Methodist Church at 221 S. Main Street in Reidsville.

The church is partnering with choir co-founders Renee Goletz, musical director, and Joelle Begic, program director. The two are a mother-daughter duo with a love of music that binds them.

Young singers who want to audition should prepare a one-minute song, or they can sing a song provided to them by the directors.

Goletz and Begic said they created RYS so children in the community can showcase their musical talents and participate in an extracurricular activity outside of school and church.

“Although we encourage participation in those areas, we serve all of Rockingham County and plan to perform at special events all around the county,” Goletz said.

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 10, March 11 and June 3, the organizers said.

Hatching a plan

The idea for the youth choir began when Begic reviewed Facebook posts about children's choirs she had once organized in Colorado.

She said such happy memories sparked her desire to form a similar choir in Rockingham County. And realizing there was no children's choir in the county, she suggested her mother help start one.

“She has the musical background,” Begic said of her mom. And Begic herself recalled the fun of being a former member of middle and high school choirs.

Goletz, who teaches piano and voice lessons at Scales Street Music in Reidsville, said that since moving to Reidsville from Colorado this past year, the idea had crossed her mind.

Around the first of June, Begic suggested Goletz teach a two-week workshop or offer other musical activity for the summer, but the idea of the choir was more appealing, Goletz said.

And this month, the pair, along with Goletz's other daughter, Jessica Leth, came up with the concept and name for the Rockingham Youth Singers.

“We are really excited to get going and hear the beautiful children singing with their beautiful voices,” Goletz said.

The hardest part of organizing a choir was finding a place to rehearse and a forum for RYS concerts.

“I’m kind of silly, too, so I’m sure the children will be laughing as well as singing,” Goletz said. “We just like to have a lot of fun and like to laugh.”

Finding their voices

“Singing is an art that can come both naturally and can be learned,” Begic said. “It is an expression of self and a powerful way to make things heard.”

As children grow and their brains develop, studies show that children involved with music have enhanced attention spans and are able to increase their vocabularies, retain more information and sharpen memory.

“Children who participate in extra-curricular activities tend to perform better in school and/or participate in more school-related functions,” Begic said.

Good for kids, good for community

Joining in such an activity outside school leads to a better sense of community and fosters growth in local arts functions, the organizers said.

Both women were born into musical families. As a youngster, Begic was in several choirs, including Young Voices of Colorado and high school and church choirs. She also played the clarinet in a band.

Although she “dabbled" with the trumpet, guitar, trombone and piano for several years, Begic decided to make her career in the human services field.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Metropolitan State University in Denver, and a master’s degree in liberal studies from the University of Denver. She now works for Rockingham County.

She and Elvedin, her husband of 20 years, have two teenagers. They moved to Madison from the West in 2017 because they wanted a change of scenery, Begic said.

In her free time, Begic likes to boat, fish, watch movies with her husband, or go to the beach with her family.

Goletz, who has taught music for many years, holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Metropolitan State and a master’s degree in human resources from Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

Goletz has further participated in community choirs in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon and Denver. She portrayed Mother Abbess in the "Sound of Music" and Mrs. Bedwin in "Oliver" in the Colorado Summer Musicals program. She serves as a music leader and piano accompanist for the children’s group at her church.

Also an inventor

A talented seamstress, Goletz designed the Go-Letz Sing Add-O-Pocket for choral folders so community choir singers could keep valuable personal items with them during performances when secure places are rarely available. She also sews other music items for musicians.

“We welcome any child in Rockingham County to come sing with us,” Goletz said. “ It will be fun.”