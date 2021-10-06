Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day draws 147 kids

REIDSVILLE – They came in all sizes and from throughout the county. The 147 children ranged in age from four to 18 and tested their prowess by shooting rifles, aiming bows at huge targets and even fishing a pond here.

They learned about hunting and gun safety during the 12th annual Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day on Oct. 1 at Reidsville Police Training Center. Program leaders provided kids with a fun and safe way to learn safe gun handling practices and a healthy appreciation for outdoor sports, said event chairman Tyres Tatum.

Kids were dazzled by demonstrations, including the chance to see the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department K-9 retrieve a battery-operated duck decoy from the water.

At the end of the day, Jack Rakestraw won a custom-made compound bow from Boneyard Indoor Archery in Madison, and Ryan Clabeaux, son of Susie and Derek Clabeaux of Reidsville, the Ruger precision 22-caliber long rifle. Each weapon was valued at about $500. Another winner, Corbin Nance, 11, son of Todd and Mandy Haymore of Wentworth, won two furs from the N.C. Trapper’s Association.

“I am excited because I won the gun,” said Ryan, adding he enjoyed it when the (K-9) dog “jumped off two cliffs into water and belly-flopped.

“I said ‘oh, I bet that hurt’!”