Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day draws 147 kids

REIDSVILLE – They came in all sizes and from throughout the county. The 147 children ranged in age from four to 18 and tested their prowess by shooting rifles, aiming bows at huge targets and even fishing a pond here.
They learned about hunting and gun safety during the 12th annual Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day on Oct. 1 at Reidsville Police Training Center. Program leaders provided kids with a fun and safe way to learn safe gun handling practices and a healthy appreciation for outdoor sports, said event chairman Tyres Tatum.
Kids were dazzled by demonstrations, including the chance to see the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department K-9 retrieve a battery-operated duck decoy from the water.
At the end of the day, Jack Rakestraw won a custom-made compound bow from Boneyard Indoor Archery in Madison, and Ryan Clabeaux, son of Susie and Derek Clabeaux of Reidsville, the Ruger precision 22-caliber long rifle. Each weapon was valued at about $500. Another winner, Corbin Nance, 11, son of Todd and Mandy Haymore of Wentworth, won two furs from the N.C. Trapper’s Association.
“I am excited because I won the gun,” said Ryan, adding he enjoyed it when the (K-9) dog “jumped off two cliffs into water and belly-flopped.
“I said ‘oh, I bet that hurt’!”
“The Rockingham County Hunter Outdoor Youth Day was a great success,” Tatum said. “We thank all the sponsors that participated. And we look forward to an even bigger event next year.”
The kids stood patiently awaiting their turns at each of the activities.
Halle Pratt, 6, of Eden gave her proud father, Jonathan, a special birthday present when she shocked everyone by hitting the bull’s eye on the archery range. Her mother, Brittany Pratt, said the family has attended the program for at least the past five years.
“My husband is big into hunting and fishing, and we like to make sure our kids are educated about fire arms and the different aspects of animals and wildlife in the outdoors,” Pratt said. Her son, Jackson, now 12, won a rifle several years ago.
“It’s just a good family learning experience to get outdoors and bring the family to,” Pratt said.
“I learned a lot of stuff about hunting,” said Jonas Jones, 9, of Reidsville, who was there with his family of seven. “I learned a lot of safety precautions and learned how to shoot a bow for the first time. It was an amazing experience.”
Asked if he plans to return next year, Jonas said, “Yes, most definitely.”
The event is sponsored by the Rockingham County Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Council, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Rockingham County Government, Reidsville City and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.